Pakistan's “New Palm Plan” To Target Forces Busted; Bottle-packed IED Has Karachi Markings

Forces have busted Pakistan's new plan, the revised strategy to target the forces using small “Palm” size explosives which can be fitted under vehicles and at times can be timer driven. The teams are working on the exact working of this small “Palm” size explosive recovered from the Ramgarh Sector of Samba district by Jammu Police on February 14, but so far it has come to be known that it was sent by Pakistan to handlers in Jammu and Kashmir to carry out strikes on security forces. These small explosives were packed in small plastic bottles which have markings of a company in Pakistan’s Karachi.

“On 14-02-2021, Police party of PS Ramgarh led by SHO PS Ramgarh during patrol in Jhang area near Rakh Jhang nallah found some suspicipus material in the form of two packets hidden in Bushes along with some small wooden structures and strings. Police Party became suspicious and examined it carefully. On examination, following Quantity of arms and ammunition was found on opening the two packets which were wrapped with Polythene, Small Wooden structures and strings,” the official statement added.

It further added that One packet was found containing five pistols, ten magazines and 149 live pistol bullets, some filled in magazines and some wrapped in polythene. The second packet was found containing one pistol, two magazines filled with thirty live bullets of pistol and fifteen white boxes containing material likely used in IED making. In total, six pistols, twelve pistol magazines, 179 live pistol rounds, fifteen white bottles containing IED making material were recovered along with wooden structures, packing material and strings.

“This suggests that some unknown anti-national elements have dumped this material acquired illegally through some medium to carry out terrorist acts and to cause damage to life and property. By the recovery, the designs of anti national elements have been foiled and major sabotage has been averted. In this regard case FIR NO 07/2021 U/S 122 Indian Penal Code, Sections 16(1)b,18 Unlawful activities prevention act, section 04 explosive substance act and 3/25 Indian Arms Act Stands registered at Police Station Ramgarh and investigation has been set into motion,” the statement said.