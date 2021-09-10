Pala Bishop Links Love & Narcotics To Jihad In Kerala; CM Says Drugs Has No Religion

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday reacted to the remarks of Pala Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt. Calling Pala Bishop influential and a religious scholar, the CM said that he is hearing the term 'narcotic jihad' for the first time. He added that the problem of narcotics does not affect a particular religion but affects society as a whole and expressed his worry about it.

"We are strengthening legal action. Narcotics do not have the colour of religion, its colour is anti-social. Not clear what he meant, not understanding that in what circumstances he said it. Those in responsible positions should be cautious not to make a religious division in society," Kerala CM said.

Pala Bishop is influential & a religious scholar. We're hearing the term 'narcotic jihad' for 1st time. Problem of narcotics doesn't affect a particular religion alone, it affects society as a whole. We are worried about it: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Pala Bishop's statement pic.twitter.com/lKiJnQasLj — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2021

Pala Bishop triggers controversy

Pala Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt on Thursday triggered a row, saying that Christian girls are falling prey to "love jihad" and "narcotic jihad" in Kerala. He also claimed that wherever arms cannot be used they (referring to Muslims) use other means to destroy youths of different religions.

Addressing people during a church event at Kuravilangad in Pala district, the Bishop said that women belonging to other communities, especially Christian, are being trapped in 'love jihad' and being misused for terrorist activities and economic gains.

"They have realised that in a nation like India, taking up weapons and destroying others is not easy, they are using other means. Their aim is to promote their religion and end non-Muslims. They use 'love jihad' and 'narcotic jihad'," Kallarangatt said.

He added, "Jihadis, through love or other means, use women from other religions for misusing, for terrorist activities, or for economic gains...Those trying to prove that there's no 'love jihad' are trying to feign ignorance. It's not just a love marriage, it's a war strategy."

The Bishop stated that politicians, socio-cultural leaders and journalists who denied 'love and narcotic jihad' have their own vested interests.

Meanwhile, Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation (SKSSF), the largest Islamic students organisation in Kerala, asked the priest to disclose evidence to support the claim. Kerala Muslim Jamaath Council Kottayam district committee said that they will take legal action against the Bishop for creating division between two communities.