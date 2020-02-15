Panipat's Ruby Battled Poverty, Studied On Footpaths To Become Jharkhand Judge

A woman from Panipat has cleared the Civil Judge Junior Examination of Jharkhand after fighting against all odds. Ruby secured 52nd rank in the examination and cleared the interview in January to come out with flying colours. Living in a slum near Anaj Mandi along the GT Road, Ruby had to struggle on two counts - extreme poverty and the loss of her father.

Against all odds

Ruby who lost her father recently cleared the biggest hurdle of her life while struggling for the availability of food on a daily basis.

Ruby while talking to the press said that her mother Jahida Begum and her brother Mohammad Rafi supported and motivated her despite the family's financial crisis. After the death of Ruby's father, her mother Jahida was the sole breadwinner of the family. Jahida had to take care of Ruby and her five siblings.

According to reports, in April, Ruby lost her small hut to a fire that devastated the slum where the family lived. She took to studying on footpaths for the examination that was scheduled for May in the same year.

Ruby, who is MA in English appeared for Union Public Service Commission but she couldn't make it. Ruby also appeared for the Delhi University examination in 2016 and Haryana Judicial examination in 2018 but couldn't clear any of them. Refusing to get disheartened or back down, Ruby started preparing for Jharkhand Judicial Service. She successfully managed to crack the examination in her first attempt securing a rank just above 50.

