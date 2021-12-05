Param Bir Singh Responds To Maha govt & DGP Before SC Hearing, Cites His Old Age & Health

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has filed a counter-affidavit in reply to the Maharashtra government and state DGP's respective affidavits before Supreme Court. In his rejoinder, Param Bir, who is accused of extortion and corruption, stated that he is fully cooperating in the probes against him after getting protection from the Supreme Court.

The suspended IPS officer said after the November 22 order of the Apex Court that granted him protection from arrest, he has "joined and completely cooperating in all the proceedings" initiated against him. The Supreme Court is set to take up his matter again on Monday.

Ex-Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh cites old age and serious health issues

Param Bir Singh said that he filed the petition through the power of attorney as he was unwell.

"I most humbly state that due to old age and serious health issues, I was personally not able to verify the petition because of limited mobility, accordingly, my constituted attorney who always had knowledge about the ongoing issue between me and Respondent No.1 (Maharashtra government) and all the conversation I had with the Respondent No 3 (Maharashtra DGP), verified the present petition," he said in an affidavit accessed by Republic Media Network.

He also accused the Maharastra government of shielding DGP Sanjay Pandey. "I state that on one hand the Respondent No. 1, i.e. the state is going hammer and tongs against the Petitioner and registering one FIR after another, on the other hand, it is defending the Respondent No. 3 by filing Writ Petitions before the Hon'ble Bombay High Court," ex-CP stated.

In his affidavit, Param Bir said that he is facing the wrath of the entire state machinery because his whistleblowing has resulted in exposing deep-rooted corruption in the affairs of the state government.

Param Bir Singh was suspended from service by the Maharashtra government on Thursday.

Maha DGP & state govt each file affidavits in SC

Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pandey on Sunday moved to Supreme Court stating that Param Bir had 'knocked the top court's doors with unclean hands'. He also claimed that ex-CP has been dishonest, malafide in his conversations with him between April 15 and April 23, 2021. Maharashtra government had opposed Param Bir's Special Leave Petition in the apex court stating he was not a whistleblower as he'd claimed and that he had withheld information.