Param Bir Singh Suspended By Maharashtra Govt, Official Order Accessed

In a massive development, Param Bir Singh on Thursday was suspended. In the suspension order accessed by Republic, the government has cited the five cases filed against Param Bir Singh, and certain 'irregularities and lapses' committed by him including unauthorised absence from duty. The government said that it was initiating suspension as part of the displinary action.

"The Government of Maharashtra is satisfied that it is necessary and desirable to place Shri Param Bir Singh, IPS under suspension in accordancw with Provision of Rule 3 (1) and 3 (3) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969," the order read.

A 1988-batch IPS officer, Singh before his suspension was the Director-General of Maharashtra Home Guard. In the past, he has held several key positions in the police department including the Police Commissioner of Thane and Mumbai, Director General of the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau, SP of Chandrapur and Bhandara districts and Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order).

As per the order, Singh during the suspension period will be paid “subsistence allowance, dearness allowance and other allowances as admissible under Rule 4 of All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, on production of certificate that he is not engaged in any other employment’. Further, during the period of suspension, Singh shall report to the office of Director General of Police, Maharashtra State, Mumbai. “He shall not leave the said headquarter without obtaining the permission of the Director General of Police, Maharashtra State, Mumbai,” the order by the Maharashtra government read.

Param Bir Singh's legal troubles

Param Bir Singh has been in trouble since March 20 when he wrote to CM Uddhav Thackeray alleging that Anil Deshmukh had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai. The Maharashtra government constituted a one-man high-level inquiry committee comprising retired Bombay High Court judge Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal to probe the extortion allegation. However, Singh was slapped with a bailable warrant after his repeated non-appearance before the panel.

Meanwhile, 5 extortion cases were filed against Singh in the state and he was declared a 'proclaimed offender' by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate SB Bhajipale. Amid speculation that he has fled the country, his counsel Puneet Bali informed the Supreme Court on November 22 that his client is still in the country. In a big relief to the ex-Mumbai top cop, the SC granted him interim protection from arrest while directing him to join the investigation in the cases against him.

On November 25, Singh arrived in Mumbai and joined the probe pertaining to the extortion case registered at the Goregaon Police Station thus marking his first public appearance after 231 days. In his first statement thereafter, Singh said," According to Supreme Court order, I joined investigation today, cooperated with the investigation. I have full faith in court. I do not want to say anything else."