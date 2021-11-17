Param Bir Singh To Be Declared 'Absconder' In 30 Days If No Response; Court Passes Order

A big step has been taken towards bringing Param Bir Singh to justice as a Mumbai court on Wednesday has accepted the Proclamation application filed by the state's CID which sought to declare the former Mumbai Police Commissioner as an 'absconder' and to attach his properties.

As per sources, hard copies of the order will now be pasted on all of Param Bir Singh’s properties after which the agency will wait for 30 days. If the former Police Commissioner fails to show up in the 30 days, he will be formally declared as an 'absconder'. He is currently a 'proclaimed offender', and if he is declared an 'absconder', his properties may be seized and subsequently auctioned and he would not be able to avail of legal remedies, top lawyers told Republic.

Maharashtra govt initiates process to suspend Param Bir Singh

The Maharashtra government on Saturday initiated the process to suspend Param Bir Singh. The former Mumbai Commissioner of Police, Param Bir Singh has not showed up in the past six months after being appointed to the office of the DG of Maharashtra Home Guard. Param Bir Singh went missing in the face of multiple extortion cases filed against him. The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has also initiated a procedure under Sections 82 and 83 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CRPC) to declare the former Mumbai Police Commissioner as an absconder and to attach his properties.

Speaking with Republic's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami on Thursday, Maharashtra Special Public Prosecutor Shekhar Jagtap had said, "As far as crimes of Param Bir Singh are concerned, they are based on the FIRs against him. The first FIR was registered against him in Marine Drive Police Station where there is an accusation of extortion made by Shyam Sunder Agarwal in 21 July 2021 against whom Param Bir and his alleged close business associate Sanjay Punamiya had hatched a criminal conspiracy by extorting crores of Rupees. At the behest of Param Bir Singh, Shyam Sunder was prosecuted by Sanjay Punamiya under strange provisions of the Maharashtra Board Of Organised Crime Act, even though there was no evidence against him. Sanjay Punamiya was under our interrogation for 14 days and he was also traced in other criminal cases against him registered in Thane, and other cases in Mumbai. Param Bir is also facing charges of extortion in several other cases."