Param Bir Singh Won't Share More Extortion Evidence; Doesn't Want Cross-examination

In a big development, former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh has submitted an affidavit before an inquiry commission investigating his corruption allegations against ex-Maharashtra Home Minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Anil Deshmukh, saying that he refuses to give any more evidence to share in the matter.

On Wednesday, Param Bir's lawyer confirmed that the 'missing' IPS officer submitted the affidavit in a previous hearing of the commission. Last week, two non-bailable warrants were issued against Param Bir in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane in connection with separate extortion cases registered at local police stations.

Shishir Hirey, special public prosecutor in the case, appeared for the inquiry commission, said, "Param Bir Singh has refused to give any more evidence in the matter other than the letter that he had initially forwarded to the chief minister and the home minister." He added that the senior IPS officer is not ready for cross-examination.

The Maharashtra government had formed the one-member commission of Justice (retired) Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal in March this year to probe former top cop's allegations against Anil Deshmukh. Despite being issued multiple summons, Param Bir failed to appear before the commission.

Param Bir accused ex-Maha Home Minister of extortion

In March, Param Bir Singh, in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray levelled extortion charges against Anil Deshmukh, who was then Home Minister of Maharashtra. Singh had alleged that Deshmukh had asked now dismissed API Sachin Vaze to extort Rs 100 crore from bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai. After the Bombay High Court ordered a preliminary CBI probe, Deshmukh stepped down from his cabinet post.

Anil Deshmukh sent to ED's custody till Nov 6

A Mumbai court on Tuesday sent Anil Deshmukh to the Enforcement Directorate custody till November 6. The central agency had produced the NCP leader before special holiday court hours after his arrested after more than 12 hours of questioning on Monday night. Deshmukh was arrested under section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. He had appeared before the agency after managing to avoid 5 earlier summons.