Param Bir Singh's Mystery Attorney Files Affidavit; 'Don't Want Cross-examination'

As former Mumbai Police Commissioner continues to be missing, a mystery man under the name of Mahesh Panchal on behalf of Param Bir Singh submitted an affidavit before the Chandiwal Commission on Saturday. The mystery man claims that he is the attorney holder for Param Bir Singh, and has filed the affidavit in the capacity of the same. In the affidavit, Param Bir Singh has shown his unwillingness in being cross-examined. Furthermore, he has said that he has some 'personal difficulty' because of which he is unable to appear before the Commission.

The affidavit comes a day after the proceedings of the Chandiwal Commission. In the proceedings, while the former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's lawyer sought a non-bailable warrant against the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, Justice (retd.) K U Chandiwal-led panel asserted that all witnesses including Deshmukh will have to depose before it at some point in time and adjourned the proceedings to October 28. On the said date, Justice Chandiwal directed dismissed cop Sachin Vaze to record his statement as a witness.

Extortion charge and probe commission

On February 20, Param Bir Singh levelled serious 'extortion' charges against Anil Deshmukh. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh refuted Deshmukh's remarks that his transfer was due to serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case. Moreover, he alleged that the NCP leader had asked Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai.

However, the then Maharashtra Home Minister rejected these claims and announced that he will file a defamation suit against Singh. The Maharashtra government constituted a one-man high-level inquiry committee on March 30 to probe the extortion charge. The panel comprising retired Bombay High Court judge Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal was asked to submit its report in 6 months' time.

Here is the mandate of the committee: