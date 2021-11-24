Param Bir Singh's Protection From Arrest Likely To Be Challenged By Maharashtra Govt In SC

In a massive development, sources informed Republic TV that the Maharashtra Government is likely to move Supreme Court to challenge the recent order which granted interim protection to former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh. Sources have stated that the Maharashtra Government wants to interrogate Param Bir Singh over the series of 'extortion' charges that have been levelled against him. Four extortion offences and one atrocity case have been registered in Maharashtra against the fallen cop for which three Non-bailable warrants (NBWs) have been issued. The grave allegations against him, make it important for the investigation officers to interrogate him, sources stated. A high-level meeting was held yesterday in Mantralaya to discuss the same.

Further, sources added that the Maharashtra cabinet is set to meet on Thursday to discuss the Param Bir Singh issue and the way forward in the matter.

After 231 days, Param Bir Singh was tracked in Chandigarh on Wednesday after he switched on his phone. He is expected to travel to Mumbai to take part in the probe, as is directed by Supreme Court. The Supreme Court, outlining that the battle between former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Param Bir Singh is getting 'curiouser and curiouser', had directed the latter to attend probe.

The SC granted him interim protection from arrest and agreed to examine his plea pertaining to the transfer of cases against him to CBI. Furthermore, it issued notice to the Maharashtra government, CBI and DGP and adjourned the matter to December 6. The apex court, a couple of days ago, granted the former Mumbai Police Commissioner interim protection from arrest.

Param Bir Singh's allegations against Anil Deshmukh

The trouble for former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh started on February 20 when Param Bir Singh leveled 'extortion' charges against him. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh alleged that the NCP leader had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai. After the HC directed the CBI to carry out a preliminary inquiry into these allegations, Deshmukh resigned as the Home Minister was replaced by Dilip Walse Patil.

Moreover, the ED filed an ECIR against him on May 11 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for allegedly obtaining illegal gratification which was based on the corruption case registered by the CBI. After skipping its summons on 5 occasions, he finally appeared before the ED at its Mumbai office on November 1 and was taken into custody in the wee hours of the next day. On November 15, a special PMLA court in Mumbai remanded the NCP leader to judicial custody for 14 days.