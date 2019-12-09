Paresh Rawal Equates Owaisi's Bill-tearing Move To Former Pak PM Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal equated AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to former Pakistan Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, after the former tore a copy of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 inside the Lok Sabha in protest. Ripping apart the Bill introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah, Owaisi claimed that it will lead to a new partition of the country.

In response, Paresh Rawal called the act "reasonless and irrational," moreover, compared the Telangana MP to Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto walking out of the Security Council after tearing up his notes. Paresh Rawal in a tweet said, "When Asaduddin Owaisi tore papers in LS reminded of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s impotent response at UN tearing the speech! Reasonless and irrational."

READ| Amit Shah tables CAB amid opposition, says, 'Muslim community not named even once'

"The law is being made so there is a partition again. Where have you taken the country? What is our fault? That we are Muslims? You are suppressing them. Another partition is on its way." Owaisi said in a fiery speech on the floor of the House on Monday. "This bill is against the Constitution of India and disrespect to our freedom fighters. I tear the bill, it is trying to divide our country," he added.

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi tore a copy of #CitizenshipAmendmentBill2019 in Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/pzU1NtutD8 — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2019

"I appeal to you (Speaker), save the country from such a law and save Home Minister also; otherwise, like in Nuremberg race laws and Israel's citizenship act, Home Minister's name will be featured with Hitler and David Ben-Gurion," Owaisi said on Monday morning, however, the remarks of Owaisi were expunged after the BJP members raised an objection.

READ| Paresh Rawal quotes Shivaji Maharaj on BJP-Shiv Sena alliance fallout

Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019?

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country. The Bill was passed by the Lower House of the Parliament earlier this year but lapsed with the term of the previous Lok Sabha during the first term of the PM Narendra Modi government in the Centre.

