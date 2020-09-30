Paresh Rawal Trolls 'Raees' Director On His Reaction To Donald Trump's Comment On India

Raees director Rahul Dholakia took to his Twitter handle on Wednesday and made a remark on US President Donald Trump's comment where he questioned the credibility of India's statistics on COVID-19 deaths. But in return, the director got trolled by actor Paresh Rawal. Here's how the series events took place —

US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden fiercely clashed over a number of issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and many other things during the first presidential debate, marked by angry interruptions and bitter accusations.

Raees director Rahul Dholakia took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Trump says India is lying about the reported covid deaths ! True? #PresidentialDebate2020" [sic]. Reacting to this, Paresh Rawal made a 'Rahul Gandhi' reference while trolling Dholakia and wrote, "You love Trump when he doubts India and hate him when he trusts India ?!?!? Not Fair! Or is it because your name is Rahul !!!" [sic] and added the laughing emojis. You love Trump when he doubts India and hate him when he trusts India ?!?!? Not Fair ! Or is it because your name is Rahul !!!😄😆😂 https://t.co/7yWIU4qe1y — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) September 30, 2020

Attacking Trump over the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 people and infected over 7 million in the US, Biden said the president has "no plan" to fight the deadly disease and he lied to Americans.

"He still hasn't even acknowledged that he knew this was happening, knew how dangerous it was going to be back in February, and he didn't even tell you. He is on record as saying it. He panicked or he just looked at the stock market, one of the two, because guess what, a lot of people die and lot more are going to die unless he gets a lot smarter, a lot quicker," he said.

Trump hit back, saying, "don't ever use the word smart with me."

"When you talk about numbers, you don't know how many people died in China. You don't know how many people died in Russia. You don't know how many people died in India. They don't exactly give you a right number. Just so you understand," Trump said, defending his handling of the crisis.

Trump and Biden will next meet on October 15 for the second presidential debate in Miami. The two leaders will then meet once again on October 22 for the final face-off before the election. In the meantime, they will continue to hold rallies and do election campaign to woo voters for the November 3 poll.

Trump fires at Biden saying Hunter was 'dishonourably discharged' from Navy; here's truth

US Presidential Debate 2020: Hollywood celebs term Trump-Biden face off 'good vs evil'

(With PTI inputs)