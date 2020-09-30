US Presidential Debate 2020: Hollywood Celebs Term Trump-Biden Face Off 'good Vs Evil'

A little over a month left for the US Presidential Elections, September 29 saw the first face-off between US President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden in Case Western University’s campus in Cleveland. While the debate was riddled with chaos and constant low-blows like 'shut up, and ‘clown’, Hollywood celebrities naturally had their share of reactions to the event. Actors, including Mark Ruffalo and Kumail Nanjiani, expressed their concern and disdain, primarily for Trump.

Hollywood stars say ‘pay attention folks’

The debate started out quite civilly, however, within minutes, it devolved into a series of endless interruptions, with Biden finally blurting out, “Will you shut up, man?” Overall the debate was a chaotic and unusually bitter first presidential debate of the 2020 election. While some celebrities called the debate ‘good vs evil’, others criticised the US President for telling white supremacists to ‘stand by’.

Just to show another dimension of Donald's deep cruelty is that interrupting someone with a stutter is the worst thing you could do. He knew exactly what he was doing and Joe held his own against it. #BidenWonTheDebate https://t.co/YCsw0mWwsG — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 30, 2020

Did he just tell white supremacists to “stand by?” — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 30, 2020

Once again. He refuses to condemn White supremacy. PAY ATTENTION FOLKS. Please vote. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 30, 2020

READ: Markets Mixed After Trump-Biden Debate; Data Lifts China

I feel like the moderators of our debates now need to be preschool teachers in order to deal with the sulking clown that is Donald. — P!nk (@Pink) September 30, 2020

Me watching three white men debate issues involving BIPOC and women.... where they at in this room though. pic.twitter.com/NwV1WukjJt — Lilly Singh (@Lilly) September 30, 2020

This debate is about good vs. evil. #Debates2020 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 30, 2020

My TV just shut itself off and jumped in the garbage can. #Debates2020 — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) September 30, 2020

READ: Debate Veers From 'How You Doing?' To 'Will You Shut Up?'

Tonight Donald Trump refused to condemn white supremacists.

That is so deeply disturbing and horrifying, and utterly disqualifying for the presidency of our great nation.#Debates2020 #VoteOutHate #BidenHarrisToSaveAmerica — Ed Helms (@edhelms) September 30, 2020

I’d show up for @JoeBiden . I care about my children and really hate corrupt unethical people like Trump. Would you? #Debates2020 #doofus — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) September 30, 2020

"Will you shut up, man!"



In that moment, Joe Biden was speaking for all of us. — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) September 30, 2020

The Biden economic recovery plan will create & retain millions of jobs to build a strong industrial base & supply chains led by small home-grown businesses to make sure we are never again left to depend on other countries in a crisis.#Debates2020 — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) September 30, 2020

This year, the debate in Cleveland was understandably understated as compared to other election years because of the prevalent risk of the coronavirus. The first debate was held in an atrium on Case Western University’s campus where the organisers tried to maintain social distance between the audience by ensuring that they sit with one empty seat between them. Joe Biden who entered the debate, leading the polls is looking to gain voters from among suburban voters, women and seniors. Since being elected in 2016, Donald Trump has lost a lot of ground with these groups.

READ: US Presidential Debate 2020: From Knockout Jibes To Spar Over Family; 5 Key Moments

READ: US Presidential Debate 2020: Biden Slams Trump For Failing To Act On Russian Bounty Report