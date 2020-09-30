Last Updated:

US Presidential Debate 2020: Hollywood Celebs Term Trump-Biden Face Off 'good Vs Evil'

While some Hollywood celebrities called the US Presidential debate ‘good vs evil’, others criticised Trump for telling white supremacists to ‘stand by’.

A little over a month left for the US Presidential Elections, September 29 saw the first face-off between US President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden in Case Western University’s campus in Cleveland. While the debate was riddled with chaos and constant low-blows like 'shut up, and ‘clown’, Hollywood celebrities naturally had their share of reactions to the event. Actors, including Mark Ruffalo and Kumail Nanjiani, expressed their concern and disdain, primarily for Trump. 

Hollywood stars say ‘pay attention folks’ 

The debate started out quite civilly, however, within minutes, it devolved into a series of endless interruptions, with Biden finally blurting out, “Will you shut up, man?” Overall the debate was a chaotic and unusually bitter first presidential debate of the 2020 election. While some celebrities called the debate ‘good vs evil’, others criticised the US President for telling white supremacists to ‘stand by’. 

This year, the debate in Cleveland was understandably understated as compared to other election years because of the prevalent risk of the coronavirus. The first debate was held in an atrium on Case Western University’s campus where the organisers tried to maintain social distance between the audience by ensuring that they sit with one empty seat between them. Joe Biden who entered the debate, leading the polls is looking to gain voters from among suburban voters, women and seniors. Since being elected in 2016, Donald Trump has lost a lot of ground with these groups. 

