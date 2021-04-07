Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021: 10 Inspirational Quotes PM Modi Shared With Exam Warriors

From the lush green gardens of 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, a finely dressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted and shared his pearls of wisdom with a selected group of students, teachers, and parents in the fourth edition of the Pariksha Pe Charcha Event today, on April 7, 2021. Unlike the previous editions of Pariksha Pe Charcha, this edition took place online in view of the ongoing COVID pandemic.

Here are ten quotes by PM Modi during Pariksha Pe Charcha to take inspiration from -

'Why report cards have become the sole judging criterion?'

"Nowadays, some parents are so busy that they do not have the time to get involved with their children in the real sense, as a result of which, they look at the marks sheet to understand their child’s potential because of which the assessment of children has become restricted just to their results. But there is more to children than just their marks, which the parents miss observing."

'Exam is not a life-and-death situation. See it as an opportunity'

"In a long life, an exam is just one of the opportunities to challenge yourself. The problem arises when you look at it as the end of all your dreams, as a life-and-death question. Take any exam as an opportunity. Actually, we must keep looking out for such challenges rather than run away from them."

'Creativity takes you further than knowledge'

"Knowledge is limited to things that you are already familiar with. But creativity takes you further than knowledge onto a larger canvas. Creativity can take you to new areas where nobody else has ventured before."

'Children won’t do what you say, they do what you do'

"Children are very smart. They may or may not do what you say. But they will get inspired by what you do and emulate what you do, rather than what you say."

Never make children an instrument for your dreams

"Often parents fix some goals in their mind, make up some parameters and build dreams. Then they burden the child with these goals. They think children are an instrument for their own aims. And when they are unsuccessful in pulling the child in their pre-decided direction, they say the child lacks ‘inspiration’ or ‘motivation’."

'World is much bigger than those who appear on TV or newspapers'

"In today’s world filled with glitter and celebrity culture, there is pressure on students that they should become like those people who appear on TV or in newspapers, but the world is much bigger than the stories of a few people. A rapidly changing world is also bringing with it many new opportunities."

'Social distancing but emotional bonding'

"Everyone understood the importance of family due to the pandemic. While we were forced into social distancing, emotional bonding within families was strengthened."

'Do parents want to grow older or younger?'

"Parents should decide if they want to grow older or younger. If they want to grow older, they can increase the distance between themselves and their children, but if they want to move towards a new life and get younger, they must reduce the gap between themselves and the younger generation."

'From friend to instructor to inspector'

"As children grow up, the mentality of certain parents is that they want to dominate. They want to interfere in every single thing. Parents who were affectionate with the child just a few years ago, suddenly become instructors and even inspectors!"

'New problem in society - Destination fever'

"There is a new problem that is taking root in our society called Destination Fever. People want to decide their own direction based on the destination someone else reached. If someone else was successful at doing something, then you think you must also do it. If someone else failed at something, then you think you must also not try that."

