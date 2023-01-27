'Pariksha Pe Charcha' LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi Interacts With Students, Teachers And Parents

Quick links:
#ParikshaPeCharcha2023 | Students take selfies with PM Narendra Modi.
Please encourage your children to observe and learn about things which are happening around them: PM Modi
Please encourage your children to observe and learn about things which are happening around them: PM @narendramodi to Parents in #PPC2023 #ParikshaPeCharcha
Children should not be kept locked in the confines of the house. They should be allowed to do the activities they want to do in society. PM Modi
Children should not be kept locked in the confines of the house. They should be allowed to do the activities they want to do in society. PM @narendramodi #ParikshaPeCharcha #PPC2023
Don't bind your children; don't set boundaries: PM Modi enlightens parents.
#ParikshaPeCharcha2023 | Don't bind your children; don't set boundaries: PM Modi enlightens parents.
Life doesn't stop after exams: PM Modi to #ExamWarriors on the tension during exam results.
#ParikshaPeCharcha2023 | Life doesn't stop after exams: PM Modi to #ExamWarriors on the tension during exam results.
12th class student, Prashant from Palwal asks for PM Modi's guidance on how to tackle tension after getting exam results.
#ParikshaPeCharcha2023 | 12th class student, Prashant from Palwal asks for PM Modi's guidance on how to tackle tension after getting exam results.
PM Modi tells students how to concentrate in the world of social media and technology; 'try digital fasting'.
#ParikshaPeCharcha2023 | PM Modi tells students how to concentrate in the world of social media and technology; 'try digital fasting'.
Don't change the habit of telling the truth. If the exam did not go well, then you should share it: PM Modi
Don't change the habit of telling the truth. If the exam did not go well, then you should share it: PM @narendramodi #PPC2023 #ParikshaPeCharcha
Try to learn new languages, it will help you to express better: PM Modi to #ExamWarriors.
#ParikshaPeCharcha2023 | Try to learn new languages, it will help you to express better: PM Modi to #ExamWarriors.
People spend 6 hours on average watching social media: PM Modi to #ExamWarriors
#ParikshaPeCharcha2023 | People spend 6 hours on average watching social media: PM Modi to #ExamWarriors
What are different ways to focus while doing online studies: Kamakshi Rai from Delhi asks PM Modi.
#ParikshaPeCharcha2023 | What are different ways to focus while doing online studies: Kamakshi Rai from Delhi asks PM Modi.
PM Narendra Modi explains how to work hard but smartly, by narrating the 'Thirsty cow' story
PM Narendra Modi explains how to work hard but smartly, by narrating the 'Thirsty cow' story

#PPC2023 #ParikshaPeCharcha2023
Criticism enriches and is valuable to our life learnings. PM Modi
Criticism enriches and is valuable to our life learnings. PM @narendramodi to Parents in #PPC2023 #ParikshaPeCharcha
There is very thin line between criticism and obstruction. Parents must criticize in a constructive, positive way: PM Narendra Modi
There is very thin line between criticism and obstruction. Parents must criticize in a constructive, positive way: PM @narendramodi to Parents in #PPC2023 #ParikshaPeCharcha
Parents should understand that to pick on everything is not right, that's not constructive criticism: PM Modi
#ParikshaPeCharcha2023 | Parents should understand that to pick on everything is not right, that's not constructive criticism: PM Modi
I have a conviction that criticism is an absolute condition and a Shuddhi Yagna for a harmonious democracy. PM Modi to ExamWarriors
I have a conviction that criticism is an absolute condition and a Shuddhi Yagna for a harmonious democracy. PM @narendramodi to students in #PPC2023 #ParikshaPeCharcha
God has given an unprecedented ability to each of you, you just have to recognize this, add fertilizer and water, and you will move ahead, this is my belief. : PM Modi
God has given an unprecedented ability to each of you, you just have to recognize this, add fertilizer and water, and you will move ahead, this is my belief. : PM @narendramodi #PPC2023 #ParikshaPeCharcha
We should focus on whatever is needed and useful to us; address specific areas: PM Modi to #ExamWarriors
#ParikshaPeCharcha2023 | We should focus on whatever is needed and useful to us; address specific areas: PM Modi to #ExamWarriors.
How you deal with negativity: Student asks PM Modi.
#ParikshaPeCharcha2023 | How you deal with negativity: Student asks PM Modi.
PM Narendra Modi speaks on the issue of 'cheating' in examinations during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2023
#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi speaks on the issue of 'cheating' in examinations during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2023
Don't follow shortcuts, focus on yourself, you will get good results: PM Modi to #ExamWarriors.
#ParikshaPeCharcha2023 | Don't follow shortcuts, focus on yourself, you will get good results: PM Modi to #ExamWarriors.
The students who put in lots of effort during examinations: I am assuring you your efforts will never go to waste: PM Modi during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2023
The students who put in lots of effort during examinations: I am assuring you your efforts will never go to waste: PM Modi during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2023
PM Modi explains the importance of time management while interacting with #ExamWarriors
#ParikshaPeCharcha2023 | PM Modi explains the importance of time management while interacting with #ExamWarriors.
We should not force ourselves, try to find out solutions with calm: PM Modi to #ExamWarriors.
#ParikshaPeCharcha2023 | We should not force ourselves, try to find out solutions with calm: PM Modi to #ExamWarriors.
PM Modi narrating a story while explaining students on how to distinguish between hard work and smart work.
#ParikshaPeCharcha2023 | PM Modi narrating a story while explaining students on how to distinguish between hard work and smart work.
Some students use their creativity for 'cheating' in examinations but if those students use their time and creativity in a good way they will achieve heights of success. We should never opt for shortcuts in life, focus on ourselves: PM Modi during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2023
Some students use their creativity for 'cheating' in examinations but if those students use their time and creativity in a good way they will achieve heights of success. We should never opt for shortcuts in life, focus on ourselves: PM Modi during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2023
Priyanka from Patna asks PM Modi how to tackle pressure.
#ParikshaPeCharcha2023 | Priyanka from Patna asks PM Modi how to tackle pressure.
