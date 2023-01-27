Last Updated:

'Pariksha Pe Charcha' LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi Interacts With Students, Teachers And Parents

PM Modi will interact with students on January 27 during the 6th edition of the ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’ initiative at Delhi's Talkatora Indoor Stadium at 11 am. The interaction during which students, teachers and parents discuss with PM Modi various topics related to life, exams etc.

Abhishek Raval
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023

13:46 IST, January 27th 2023
Students take selfies with PM Modi

Students take selfies with PM Narendra Modi

 

13:46 IST, January 27th 2023
'Encourage children to learn things around them': PM Modi to parents

Please encourage your children to observe and learn about things which are happening around them: PM Modi

 

13:46 IST, January 27th 2023
'Dont restrict children in the confines of the house': PM Modi to parents

Children should not be kept locked in the confines of the house. They should be allowed to do the activities they want to do in society. PM Modi

 

13:00 IST, January 27th 2023
PM Modi enlightens parents to not 'set boundaries' for their children

Don't bind your children; don't set boundaries: PM Modi enlightens parents.

 

12:55 IST, January 27th 2023
'How to manage tension during exam results?', PM Modi suggests

Life doesn't stop after exams: PM Modi to #ExamWarriors on the tension during exam results.

 

12:51 IST, January 27th 2023
Student from Palwal asks PM Modi on handling tension after exam results

12th class student, Prashant from Palwal asks for PM Modi's guidance on how to tackle tension after getting exam results.

 

12:48 IST, January 27th 2023
'How to concentrate in the world of social media?', PM Modi's technique

PM Modi tells students how to concentrate in the world of social media and technology; 'try digital fasting'.

 

12:42 IST, January 27th 2023
'If the exam did not go well, then you should share it': Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Don't change the habit of telling the truth. If the exam did not go well, then you should share it: PM Modi

 

12:40 IST, January 27th 2023
PM Modi suggests to learn new languages

Try to learn new languages, it will help you to express better: PM Modi to #ExamWarriors.

 

12:37 IST, January 27th 2023
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: PM Modi on Social media

People spend 6 hours on average watching social media: PM Modi to #ExamWarriors

 

12:35 IST, January 27th 2023
Strategies to focus, by PM Narendra Modi

What are different ways to focus while doing online studies: Kamakshi Rai from Delhi asks PM Modi.

 

12:33 IST, January 27th 2023
PM Modi on dealing with anxiety during exams

12:31 IST, January 27th 2023
PM Modi narrates story of 'Thirsty cow' to work smartly

PM Narendra Modi explains how to work hard but smartly, by narrating the 'Thirsty cow' story

12:27 IST, January 27th 2023
PM Modi's solution to 'concentrate' under increasing influence of social media

12:24 IST, January 27th 2023
PM Modi expresses concern on time spent on social media by people

12:17 IST, January 27th 2023
PM Modi on the importance of 'criticism' in life

Criticism enriches and is valuable to our life learnings. PM Modi

 

12:15 IST, January 27th 2023
'Thin line between criticism and obstruction': PM Modi on how to deal criticism

There is very thin line between criticism and obstruction. Parents must criticize in a constructive, positive way: PM Narendra Modi

 

 

12:13 IST, January 27th 2023
PM Modi's advise to parents

Parents should understand that to pick on everything is not right, that's not constructive criticism: PM Modi

 

12:11 IST, January 27th 2023
'Criticism' an absolute condition for 'harmonious democracy': PM Modi

I have a conviction that criticism is an absolute condition and a Shuddhi Yagna for a harmonious democracy. PM Modi to ExamWarriors

 

12:08 IST, January 27th 2023
'Recognise your unprecedented ability': PM Modi to students on 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2023

God has given an unprecedented ability to each of you, you just have to recognize this, add fertilizer and water, and you will move ahead, this is my belief. : PM Modi

 

 

12:04 IST, January 27th 2023
'Focus on whatever is needed': PM Modi to ExamWarriors

We should focus on whatever is needed and useful to us; address specific areas: PM Modi to #ExamWarriors

 

12:01 IST, January 27th 2023
PM Modi on dealing with negativity

How you deal with negativity: Student asks PM Modi.

 

11:59 IST, January 27th 2023
PM Modi on 'cheating' in examinations

PM Narendra Modi speaks on the issue of 'cheating' in examinations during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2023

 

11:55 IST, January 27th 2023
'Focus on yourself', don't go for shortcuts, says PM Modi to ExamWarriors

Don't follow shortcuts, focus on yourself, you will get good results: PM Modi to #ExamWarriors.

 

11:53 IST, January 27th 2023
'Efforts during examinations will never go waste': PM Modi assures during Pariksha Pe Charcha

The students who put in lots of effort during examinations: I am assuring you your efforts will never go to waste: PM Modi during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2023

 

11:50 IST, January 27th 2023
PM Modi on time management

PM Modi explains the importance of time management while interacting with #ExamWarriors

 

11:48 IST, January 27th 2023
'Try to find out solutions with calm': PM Modi

We should not force ourselves, try to find out solutions with calm: PM Modi to #ExamWarriors.

 

11:46 IST, January 27th 2023
PM Modi narrates a story on distinguishing between hard work and smart work

PM Modi narrating a story while explaining students on how to distinguish between hard work and smart work.

 

11:46 IST, January 27th 2023
'Never opt for shortcuts in life': PM Modi on cheating in examinations

Some students use their creativity for 'cheating' in examinations but if those students use their time and creativity in a good way they will achieve heights of success. We should never opt for shortcuts in life, focus on ourselves: PM Modi during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2023

 

11:41 IST, January 27th 2023
'How to tackle pressure'?, an ExamWarrior asks PM Modi

Priyanka from Patna asks PM Modi how to tackle pressure.

 

