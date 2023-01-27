'Pariksha Pe Charcha' LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi Interacts With Students, Teachers And Parents

Some students use their creativity for 'cheating' in examinations but if those students use their time and creativity in a good way they will achieve heights of success. We should never opt for shortcuts in life, focus on ourselves: PM Modi during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2023

