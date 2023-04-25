Parkash Singh Badal A Colossal Figure Of Indian Politics, Learnt So Much From Him: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described the demise of former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal as a "personal loss" and said he was a colossal figure of Indian politics who contributed greatly to the nation.

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Badal died at a private hospital in Mohali in Punjab on Tuesday. He was 95.

"Extremely saddened by the passing away of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation," Modi said in a tweet.

Extremely saddened by the passing away of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times. pic.twitter.com/scx2K7KMCq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2023

Badal worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times, the prime minister said.

"Parkash Singh Badal's passing away is a personal loss for me. I have interacted closely with him for many decades and learnt so much from him," Modi said.

"I recall our numerous conversations, in which his wisdom was always clearly seen. Condolences to his family and countless admirers," he said.

Badal was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali over a week ago after he complained of uneasiness in breathing.

He breathed his last around 8 pm, hospital officials said.