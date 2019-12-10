Parliament Passes Recycling Of Ships Bill To Regulate Ship Recycling

Parliament passed a bill that restricts the use of hazardous materials on ships and regulates their recycling, after getting approval Rajya Sabha on Monday, December 9.

Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Minister of State for Shipping (Independent Charge) and Chemical and Fertilizers passed the Recycling of Ships Bill, 2019, in Rajya Sabha today (December 9).

Mandaviya said that the legislation will benefit the country economically after it was passed in Lok Sabha on December 3.

Mandaviya told ANI after the passage of the bill: "India is a leader in the global ship recycling industry with a share of over 30 percent of the global market."

"With the enactment of this bill, India will set global standards for safe and sound environmentally-friendly recycling of ships as well as ensure adequate safety of the yard workers. This bill will pave the way for more global ships to enter into Indian Shipyards for recycling and boost business opportunities," he said.

The minister also mentioned that ships that are to be recycled will need a 'Ready for Recycling Certificate' in accordance with the Hong Kong Convention.

The minister added, "Hoping for increased business, a large number of Recycling plots, especially at Alang in Gujarat, are gearing up and obtaining Statement of Compliance (SOC) with the Hong Kong Convention."

The Shipping Ministry said that the bill will bring forth a significantly increased number of global ships entering into Indian Shipyards for recycling. Previously, the bill restricted and prohibited the use or installation of hazardous material, whether a ship is meant for recycling or not, the minister said.

Such restrictions or prohibitions on the use of hazardous material for new ships will be from the day the legislation comes into force and existing ships shall be given a period of five years for compliance. These rules (restriction or prohibition on the use of hazardous material) will not be applied to warships and non-commercial ships operated by the government, the minister clarified.