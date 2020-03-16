Parliament Starts Thermal Screening Of Visitors Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, security at Parliament on Monday began thermal screening of visitors at all its entrances. As the World Health Organisation declared Coronavirus as a pandemic, the issue was also raised among the Parliament members.

As the Rajya Sabha discussed necessary precautions to curb the spread of deadly COVID-19, the members of both Houses believe that a strict screening process should take place at every place of gathering, including the Parliament.

As the number of cases in India crossed 100, Ram Gopal Yadav, Rajya Sabha MP of Samajwadi Party suggested that thermal screening should be done at each of the Parliament gates to ensure that no infected person enters the premises.

MP insists on precautionary measures at ATMs, domestic airports

BJD MP Sasmit Patra stressed that precautions should be taken at ATMs and domestic airports. He said that additional testing facilities should be established to check on the deadly virus.

"There are many who withdraw money from ATMs and there are no sanitisers to cleanse the touchpad. I would like to suggest that there should be more screening at the domestic airport as well to contain the spread. I would like to reiterate that testing labs should be increased as the available number of labs are insufficient to deal with such a large population," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

AAP MP Bhagwant Mann said that he was concerned about suspected people who have fled due to the fear of being sent to isolation camps. He said that people should act more responsibly at these times of crisis. "I would appeal that everyone should get themselves treated and not jeopardise the health of others," said Mann.

BJP MP, Ravi Kishan who is an actor turned politician informed that Coronavirus has monetarily affected the film industry and stressed that precaution must be taken to ensure that the lethal infection does not spread.

