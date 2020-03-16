Delhi CM Kejriwal Reviews Measures Against Coronavirus Spread Via Video Conference

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his Cabinet Ministers on Monday held a review meeting with all district authorities on measures taken against the spread of novel coronavirus in the national capital. Kejriwal and Ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Kailash Gahlot reviewed the measures on COVID-19 prevention, through videoconferencing at the Delhi Secretariat.

'Reviewed Delhi govt's effort on the ground'

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal wrote, "Reviewed Delhi govt's effort on the ground to contain Coronavirus over video conference with DMs, SDMs, municipal commissioners along with Cabinet ministers and senior officers."

Reviewed Delhi govt's effort on the ground to contain Coronavirus over video conference with DMs, SDMs, municipal commisioners along with Cabinet ministers and senior officers pic.twitter.com/bJkhXDSjba — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 16, 2020

After the meeting, Kejriwal in a press briefing said, "All gyms, night clubs, spas to be closed till March 31st. Any gathering with more than 50 persons excluding weddings will not be allowed. For weddings also, we request if they can be postponed then please do so." He added, "We are placing patients under quarantine. If there is an outbreak, we are ready with around 500 beds in hospitals. We are requesting and appealing people under quarantine to stay indoors strictly."

Two coronavirus patients in Delhi recover

On Sunday, two persons undergoing treatment for coronavirus in Delhi were discharged from hospitals following their recovery, authorities said. So far, Delhi has seen seven positive cases including a patient who died. Of these, two persons who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to hospitals have been discharged following treatment, the Delhi Health Department said in a statement.

READ | Coronavirus: Italy witnesses 70% increase in internet traffic amid lockdown

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India has gone up to 110, according to the Health Ministry data as of Sunday night. Out of the 110 cases, 17 patients are foreign nationals. Moreover, of the total tally, two persons have passed away due to the disease, with one death having occurred in Karnataka’s Kalburgi and the second one in Delhi. Nine patients have also been discharged after having been recovered.

READ | Website to monitor Coronavirus self-quarantine cases developed in Pune; cases reach 112

Globally, there have been over 1.69 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 6,500 people have died so far — the majority of them in China. However, infections have steadily risen in Iran, Italy, South Korea, Spain and the United States.

READ | Sensex loses over 1600 points, Nifty plunges by 4.5% as markets react to Coronavirus panic

READ | 'Initiative will deliver': Mahesh Sharma praises PM Modi's SAARC leadership on Coronavirus

(With agency inputs)