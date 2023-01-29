Passenger Tries To Open Emergency Door Of IndiGo Flight Mid-air, Case Registered

A passenger travelling on IndiGo’s Nagpur-Mumbai flight was booked for attempting to open the emergency door while the aircraft was in the air and on approach for landing.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport police registered a case against the passenger as a result of a senior flight attendant's complaint regarding the IndiGo 6E-5274 flight.

The incident occurred on January 24 in the afternoon as the plane departed from Nagpur airport for Mumbai at around 11.05 a.m., according to the police. Around 12.35 p.m., as the plane touched down in Mumbai, an indicator signalled that someone was attempting to open the emergency door.

A passenger travelling on a flight Nagpur to Mumbai, allegedly tried to remove the cover of the emergency exit while the aircraft was in the air and on approach for landing. The crew on board alerted the captain and the passenger was appropriately cautioned: IndiGo pic.twitter.com/ZA3r6cC8Hk

"There was no compromise on the safe operation of the said flight. An FIR has been filed against the passenger for unauthorised tampering of the emergency exit as the aircraft was in the process of landing," said IndiGo.

As the crew members rushed to the door, they saw that a passenger had removed the cover from the emergency door's handle. The cabin crew immediately alerted the captain and reported the matter to the authorities.