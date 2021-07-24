Patanjali's Coronil Gets Govt Certification As Supporting Measure Against COVID-19

Minister of State for Health, Bharati Pravin Pawar on Friday had said that the Coronil tablet can be used as a supporting measure in the management of COVID-19. The State Licensing Authority of Uttarakhand has now granted the licence for the Coronil tablet to be used as an 'immunity booster' without claiming to cure COVID. The decision was taken based on the advice given earlier by a review committee set up by the AYUSH ministry.

Patanjali's Coronil approved as supporting measure for COVID

Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, in a written reply, informed Lok Sabha that the Interdisciplinary Technical Review Committee (ITRC) set up by the AYUSH ministry reviewed the application submitted by the Patanjali Research Foundation Trust. The MoS said that the trust had requested an update in the AYUSH licence for Divya Coronil tablet from 'immunity booster' to 'medicine for COVID-19'. Following the review, the committee gave the nod for the tablet to be used as a supporting measure in COVID management.

Responding to a question on whether the Centre has upgraded the licence for Patanjali Ayurved's Coronil from an "immunity booster" to a "supporting measure" in treating COVID-19, Dr. Pravin Pawar said, "The application titled 'Updating AYUSH licence for Divya Coronil tablet from Immunity booster to Medicine for COVID-19' submitted by Patanjali Research Foundation Trust, Haridwar, Uttarakhand to this Ministry, was placed before the ITRC on October 27, 2020, for examination of the applications/claims on patent and propriety (P&P) ASU&H medicines with new indications or repurposing of licenced P&P, ASU&H medicines for COVID-19."

"The ITRC reviewed the study and it was suggested that it may be used as a supporting measure in Covid. The State Licensing Authority was also informed that the Coronil tablet may be used as a supporting measure in the management of COVID-19 without claiming cure," the MoS for health added. Further explaining the rules under which such approval was granted, the Minister said that the provisions for the approval of Ayurvedic, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathy drugs are prescribed under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Rules 1945.

"The State Licensing Authority Uttarakhand has granted the licence of Coronil after examination of the application submitted by the applicant. The State Licensing Authority Ayurveda, Government of Uttarakhand was informed that Coronil tablet may be used as supporting measure in the management of COVID-19 without claiming cure," the minister added.

'Didn't promote COVID-19 cure': Patanjali

Earlier in June, the AYUSH Ministry had granted approval for the sales of Patanjali's Coronil as an immunity booster. However, the AYUSH ministry informed that the Baba Ramdev-run firm will not be able to sell its medicine as a cure for COVID-19. Responding to the same, Patanjali Ayurved claimed that it has not promoted any kit to treat coronavirus. On the other hand, Patanjali Ayurved soon after the launch of the drug had claimed that it cured patients of COVID within a week.

IMAGE: FACEBOOK/ ANI