Patna-New Delhi Rajdhani Express To Operate With Tejas Rakes From September 1

The Indian Railways announced on Thursday that the Patna-New Delhi Rajdhani Express will begin its operations with the Tejas rakes along with several facilities from September 1. Rajesh Kumar, chief public relations officer (CPRO), East Central Railway, said, "Rajdhani Express running between Patna to New Delhi will now be known as Tejas Rajdhani, from September 1, and will run daily from Patna.”

He further said, “This train has been given a lot of features from the point of view of safety. Tejas coaches are fitted with the facility of fire detection and suppression system. It is also equipped with an automatic plug door system, CCTV cameras, Bio-vacuum toilets and infant-care seats in lavatories have been provided in the Tejas coaches." He further said, “This train has been equipped with an advanced braking system; if there is ever a fire incident, the train will stop by itself and a separate seat has been arranged in the side berth so that the side berth passenger does not face any problem.” He also revealed that the train is capable of running at a maximum speed of 160 km/hr. However, the train will run at an average speed of 130 km/hr. The ticket prices will remain the same as they were before.

Modernisation project of Rajdhani Express

The Indian Railways had decided to replace the original Rajdhani coaches with smart coaches in all the Rajdhani Express in a phased manner. The Agartala -Anand Vihar Rajdhani was the first Rajdhani to get a makeover through the smart coaches followed by a similar change in coaches in the Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express. Patna-New Delhi Rajdhani Express is the third such train to undergo the makeover. Among the already mentioned new facilities, there are various other new features. Flush-type LED Digital Destination Board has been introduced in the trains. This is a modern way of showcasing the schedule of the train as it splits each coach into two and displays the data accordingly. The first row shows the commuters Train number and the second row displays the destination and the upcoming station in different languages. Other features are the use of austenitic stainless steel to build the coaches, which increases the life of the coach. The passenger seats are provided with air spring suspension to improve comfort.

