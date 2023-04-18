India News LIVE: EAM Slams Siddaramaiah For 'irresponsible' Comment On Sudan Crisis

Quick links:
Image: PTI
The West Bengal government has advised avoiding crowds or mass gatherings as far as possible, especially by the elderly, children, pregnant women and persons with co-morbidities. If compelled to enter a crowd or travel in mass transit, use a proper mask irrespective of age, the advisory read.
Government of West Bengal issues an advisory in wake of the rise in the number of #COVID19 cases.— ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2023
Crowd or mass gatherings to be avoided as far as possible, especially by the elderly, children, pregnant women and persons with co-morbidities. If compelled to enter a crowd or… pic.twitter.com/jbUnTiHqnZ
A Delhi-bound Air India flight pilot asked for priority landing at Delhi airport and it landed normally after a suspected windshield crack. The flight departed from Pune, ANI reported.
External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar advised Congress leader Siddaramaiah to set aside politics when there are lives of Indians at stake in Sudan. This was in response to Siddaramaiah's demand to safely bring back 31 people belonging to the Hakki Pikki tribe in the conflict stricken nation. "Plans regarding them have to take into account a very complicated security scenario. The Embassy is in constant touch with the Ministry in that regard. It is grossly irresponsible of you to politicize their situation. No electoral goal justifies endangering Indians abroad," Jaishankar tweeted.
Simply appalled at your tweet! There are lives at stake; don’t do politics.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 18, 2023
Since the fighting started on April 14th, the Embassy of India in Khartoum has been continuously in touch with most Indian Nationals and PIOs in Sudan. https://t.co/MawnIwStQp
"Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal for bringing in industry-friendly reform related to Authority Holding Sealed Particulars (AHSP). The AHSP is the authority which is responsible for generating, maintaining, updating or declaring obsolete the entire history and technical information of defence products," the defence ministry stated in an official release.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal for bringing in industry-friendly reform related to Authority Holding Sealed Particulars (AHSP). The AHSP is the authority which is responsible for generating, maintaining, updating or declaring obsolete the entire history… pic.twitter.com/0hOiFXxtLL— ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2023
The National Human Rights Commission, on Tuesday, issued a notice to the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh and the Commissioner of Police, Prayagraj over the killing of Atiq Ahmed and his brothers. It has sought a detailed report on how the killing happened along with details on FIR and post mortem.
NHRC notices to the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh and Commissioner of Police, Prayagraj calling for reports on the complaints of the killing of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf by miscreants in police custody.— NHRC India (@India_NHRC) April 18, 2023
Details: https://t.co/ig66I1VNkk@ANI @PTI_News @PIB_India
The police conducted a flag march on the outskirts of Prayagraj sending a message that no elements will be allowed to disturb the law and order in the state. The police were seen patrolling with arms in areas that are prone to violence following the killing of gangster Atiq Ahmed.
Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 19 when he inaugurates the second Apple store in Delhi. The first store was opened in Mumbai on April 17.
The Centre, on Tuesday, began a key meeting over the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Home Minister Amit Shah and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju part of the key meeting.
#BREAKING | Centre begins discussion to implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Home Minister Amit Shah and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju part of the key meeting.#UCC #AmitShah #KirenRijiju #Centre https://t.co/uo0a3nu84K pic.twitter.com/gPDN1xX1tA— Republic (@republic) April 18, 2023
A crude bomb was hurled near the house of Atiq Ahmad's lawyer in Katra area of Prayagraj. No casualties have been reported so far, said the police according to PTI.
VIDEO | Crude bomb explosion reported in Katra area of Prayagraj. More details are awaited. (No audio) pic.twitter.com/WjRrVfEmgA— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 18, 2023
SHO of Kernalganj police station Ram Mohan Rai claimed Atiq's lawyer Dayashankar Mishra was not the target and the incident was a fallout of personal enmity between two youths. However, the lawyer claimed that it was an attempt "to create fear and terror".
"I was in the court when my son informed me that bombs have been hurled. I rushed home. ...I think this has been done to frighten me, to create terror. It is a big conspiracy... It is for the police to find out who is behind this," Mishra told reporters.
"My daughter and the locals saw that there was one person involved and three bombs were hurled," he claimed.
Forensic experts had gathered evidence from the spot, the police said, adding further action was being taken.
"The crude bomb was hurled due to personal enmity of two youths in Katra locality. It is a coincidence that the incident occurred near the house of one of the advocates of Atiq Ahmad, who resides in the locality," the SHO claimed.
(With PTI inputs)
The Supreme Court questioned the parole granted to convicts in the Bilkis Bano case during incarceration. The apex court said that the gravity of the offence should have been considered by the state. The court said that 'apples cannot be compared with oranges', similarly massacre cannot be compared with a single murder. It also posted a batch of pleas challenging remission to convicts in Bilkis Bano case for final disposal on May 2. The Centre and the Gujarat government told the SC that a plea may be filed for review of the March 27 order asking for original files on remission to convicts in the Bilkis Bano case. Tap here to read full story.
Rouse Avenue Court, on Tuesday, reserved the order on the bail plea of Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in an ED case related to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy. The pronouncement of the order is scheduled for 4 pm on April 26.
BJP Kalaburagi District Yuva Morcha General Secretary and former Zilla Panchayat member Arvind Chauhan has resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party after he was denied a BJP ticket from the Chittapur assembly constituency, ANI reported.
Karnataka | BJP Kalaburagi District Yuva Morcha General Secretary and former Zilla Panchayat member Arvind Chauhan has resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party after he was denied a BJP ticket from Chittapur assembly constituency— ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2023
NCP leader Ajit Pawar addressed a news briefing on Tuesday over BJP alliance claims. He said, "There is a discourse and narratives set against me and my supporters. No truth to these reports. I went to Nagpur for the MVA rally and returned with Uddhav Thackeray. For no reason, misunderstandings are spread about me. I went to take stock of the heatstroke incident that happened in Navi Mumbai".
He further added, "You all are spreading much news of me. There is no truth to it. I want to clarify that there are no facts about 40 MLAs in support of me and have issued a letter of support this is untrue. There is no truth in my taking the signatures of 40 MLAs. Under the leadership of Sharad Pawar, NCP was established and we will continue to work under his leadership. This is an attempt to mislead the people and divert the issue from the core".
Amid the speculation of a coup, NCP leader and chief whip Anil Patil addressed a press conference and denied the news of any rift within the party. He said, "Today's meeting was a routine meeting. There were no talks over speculation. The news about him joining BJP is fake. No discussion or decision has happened yet. I request to not run this information"
He further said, "Ajit Pawar is our leader and we will stand with him. We will do what Ajit Dada, Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule will say. I have said the truth and now I would like Ajit Pawar to clear the confusion".
NCP MLA Shekhar Nikam told Republic TV, 'We stand with Dada'. While another leader of NCP, Anil Patil said, "Whatever will be his decision, we will be with him". Umesh Patil stated, "All NCP MLAs stand with Ajit Pawar. We stand with him".
Amid the NCP coup, Ajit Pawar will be holding a press conference and addressing the media in connection with the recent speculations.
In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Shiv Sena leader Krishna Hegde stated that the party will be happy if Ajit Pawar will join them. Hedge said, "Whatever decision has been taken it's on a higher level. Eknath Shinde must be aware of whatever is happening. Ajit Pawar might be feeling suffocated in NCP. If Ajit Dada wants to join BJP along with his MLAs, we will be happy to welcome him".
NCP spokesperson is non-committal amid mega NCP coup speculation. NCP spokesperson Brijmohan Shrivastav says “We are with Sharad Pawar and Ajit if part of the party. While another party leader refuted the claims and stated that Dada hamara neta hai'
Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar has cut short his Japan visit and will be returning to the state.
Amid the buzz over the BJP-NCP alliance, about 40 MLAs from Nationalist Congress Party MLAs have reportedly given their support to party leader Ajit Pawar. As per the media reports, 40 NCP MLAs from Maharashtra have given their consent signatures to Ajit for reportedly extending support to the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP alliance government in the state. The reports further added that these consent signatures will be presented to the Governor at an appropriate time.
According to sources, Ajit Pawar is at the Vidhan Bhavan and NCP leaders-- Shekhar Nikam and Dharmarao Atram are to meet the former. Sources added that Sharad Pawar himself has called the party leaders and asked them to stay intact. READ MORE
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal says that States should be heard in the matter. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta apprises the SC that the Centre has filed a petition raising the preliminary objection on the maintainability of the plea. SG Tushar Mehta says the debate which is to happen is about the creation or conferring of the socio-legal institution and whether it should be done by the forum of the court or parliament. CJI DY Chandrachud says we will hear the Centre's submission on that at a subsequent stage.
SG Mehta tells that there is no legal lacuna in the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act and the question is not of granting a socio-legal sanction. He apprises the court that it has been clarified that none will discriminate against transgender persons. There are provisions of reservation for transgender, he adds.
Chief Justice of India says no such thing as an absolute concept of biological man and woman. SG reiterates to first take up the Centre's plea raising preliminary objection on the petition seeking recognition of same-sex marriage.
Amid the speculation that Ajit Pawar will align with BJP in Maharashtra, former Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has removed the party logo image from his Twitter handle.
Amid speculations of Ajit Pawar's alleged rebellion, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, "Ajit Pawar is busy with election-related work. All this talk is only in the media."
CBI serves a fresh notice to TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee for the order for appearing before the agency is kept in abeyance till further order from Supreme Court.
Sr Adv Mukul Rohatgi: My brief is to say that we want a declaration. We want the right to marriage. Once that happens society will recognise us. As even after 377, we are stigmatised in public places when we walk hand in hand. The concept of marriage has changed in the last decades
Earlier we had child marriage, men used to marry more than one woman. Women's rights to inherit property have changed Constitution is a living document. I am talking about the Hindu marriage act and the special marriage act.
If we have the same rights as the heterosexual group the we also have the same right as the right to marriage.. In 2022 the US enacted the respect of marriage act to protect the validity of same sex marriages then came Dipika Singh's judgment... queer relationship was dealt with and held to be a family unit too
If you are following the same dictionary follow the same version, not a 50-year-old version
The Supreme Court of India began the hearing of a batch of 20 petitions seeking to legalise same-sex marriage. A five-judge Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice Ravindra Bhat, Justice Hima Kohli, and Justice PS Narasimha are currently hearing the matter.
The Supreme Court adjourns the hearing for April 25 of the petitions challenging the scrapping of the 4% OBC quota for Muslims in Karnataka. Karnataka govt seeks adjournment and assures SC that no fresh appointments or admissions would be made based on Karnataka’s order scrapping 4% OBC reservation for Muslims till the next date of hearing.
Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar was brought to Delhi's Patiala House court in connection with a money laundering case.
#WATCH | Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar brought to Delhi's Patiala House court in connection with a money laundering case. pic.twitter.com/jByPKsgl1k— ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2023
The Chhattisgarh police received information about an IED planted by Naxalites in Rajpur village of Chhotedongar Police Station of Narayanpur. DRG and BDS teams reached the spot. During the search, an IED weighing about 5 kg was recovered which was destroyed on the spot by following the security standards. All the soldiers are safe. Searching is going on in the area: Police
Supreme Court agrees to hear on April 24 a plea seeking to constitute an independent expert committee under the chairmanship of a former Supreme Court judge to inquire into the killing of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf amid police presence. A PIL was filed in the top Court demanding an inquiry into the custodial killings of Atiq and Ashraf.
In the PIL, a probe has been sought under the supervision of a retired judge of the Supreme Court.
In the petition, a request has been made to investigate 183 encounters in Uttar Pradesh since 2017 by an expert committee under the supervision of a retired judge of the Supreme. Advocate Vishal Tiwari has filed a petition in the Supreme Court.