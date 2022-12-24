PDP Leader Mehbooba Mufti Says Kashmiri Pandits Should Be Relocated 'until They Feel Safe'

Mehbooba Mufti, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and leader of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) sparked yet another controversy on Saturday saying Kashmiri Pandits should be relocated. The former CM's statement comes at a time when Kashmiri Pandits are being targeted in the Valley.

"The root cause should be understood. They are being given a diktat to join office or their salaries will be stopped. People have suffered a lot. Kashmiri Pandits in the valley have been suffering for many days. Their demand should be heard and they should be relocated for sometime until they feel safe," Mufti said, speaking to reporters.

She further said that there should a proper solution and that the Governor should hear the demands of Kashmiri Pandits as some of them have been residing in the valley while their families have located elsewhere.

Kashmiri Pandit employees intensify protest

On Monday, December 19, Dogra and Kashmiri Pandit employees intensified their months-long protest demanding transfers from the Valley in the wake of the targeted killings in Kashmir. The protest came as a response to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's remarks.

Sinha said all necessary measures have been taken for the safety of minority community employees including Kashmiri Pandits serving in the valley and sent out a "loud and clear" message to those protesting for transfer -- no salary for sitting at home.

"We have cleared their (protesting employees') salaries till August 31, but it cannot be done that they will be paid their salaries by sitting at their homes. This is a loud and clear message to them and they should listen and understand it," LG told reporters.

In their response to the LG's remark, the employees made it clear to the government that they will not return to Kashmir until their demands for transfer policy and relocation are not addressed.

Dogra employees assembled under the banner of "All Jammu-based Reserved Categories Employees Association" at the BJP headquarters office in Jammu and staged a sit-in to press for their demand for framing a policy under which they should be transferred from the Valley to their home districts in the Jammu region.