Pegasus: 500 People & Groups Write To CJI NV Ramana; Seek SC Intervention In Snooping Case

Over 500 individuals and groups have written to Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana seeking immediate intervention of the Supreme Court (SC) on the alleged Pegasus snooping case. Seeking a moratorium on the sale, transfer and use of Israeli firm NSO's Pegasus spyware in India, the signatories have expressed shock over media reports that the spyware was used for surveillance of women students, academics, journalists, human rights defenders, lawyers and victims of sexual violence.

Pegasus Snooping Case: 500 individuals & groups write to Chief Justice of India

The signatories to the letter have also requested the Supreme Court to adopt gender-neutral sexual harassment, data protection and privacy policy. Referring to the issue of alleged snooping on the top court official, who had raised allegations of sexual harassment against then CJI Ranjan Gogoi.

The letter written to CJI NV Ramana read, "For women, the Pegasus scandal is deeply concerning, for speaking out against the state and men in positions of state power has meant that their lives are wrecked by such surveillance permanently. Human rights defenders have been imprisoned, and victims of sexual harassment have also not been spared such shocking forms of state-sponsored cyber-crimes, which are analogous to digital forms of state terror."

This letter has been signed by various activists including Aruna Roy, Anjali Bhardwaj, Harsh Mander; scholars and eminent lawyers like Vrinda Grover, Jhuma Sen among others. An international media consortium has reported that over 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers were on a list of potential targets for surveillance using Pegasus spyware.

What is Pegasus snooping case?

A report by 16 media houses claimed that around 300 verified Indian phones numbers, including journalists, politicians and government officials were allegedly spied on through the Pegasus software. As per a 'leaked' database, the Israeli spyware allegedly spied upon over 40 journalists, three major opposition leaders, two serving ministers among others.

Earlier CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas filed a writ petition moving the apex court for a court-monitored investigation executed by an SIT into the alleged Pegasus snooping issue. The petition is pursuant to the statements by Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav in the Parliament to state that the Centre neither denied nor affirmed the allegations of snooping.

The plea read, "It is only an evasive statement of the Government. The Government has unequivocally accepted the statement of the company, NSO, which owns the alleged spyware technology and blindly accepted their version without investigation."

(Image: PTI, Unsplash)