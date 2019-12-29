The Debate
Pejawar Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami Passes Away, 3-day Mourning Period Announced

General News

Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 88 due to illness. He was admitted to KMC Hospital on December 20

Written By Shubhayan Bhattacharya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Vishwesha

Pejawar Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 88 due to illness. He was admitted to KMC Hospital on December 20 after he developed breathing difficulties and was in the Intensive Care Unit ever since. Acting upon his wish, the seer was shifted to the Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt and the treatment was supposed to continue there.

CM Yediyurappa announces 3-day mourning period

"May Lord Krishna grant salvation to his soul. I would pray for the devotees to give them the strength to overcome their pain," said Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. He announced a three-day mourning period in the state and said that all state respects will be paid to the seer. 

Yediyurappa will be visiting Pejawar Mutt to pay his respects. Officials in the mutt said that after initial rituals, Vishwesha Teertha Swami will be airlifted to Bengaluru.

PM tweets his condolences

Udupi MP Shobha Karandlaje tweets on the seer's demise

