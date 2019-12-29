Pejawar Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami Passes Away, 3-day Mourning Period Announced

Pejawar Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 88 due to illness. He was admitted to KMC Hospital on December 20 after he developed breathing difficulties and was in the Intensive Care Unit ever since. Acting upon his wish, the seer was shifted to the Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt and the treatment was supposed to continue there.

CM Yediyurappa announces 3-day mourning period

"May Lord Krishna grant salvation to his soul. I would pray for the devotees to give them the strength to overcome their pain," said Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. He announced a three-day mourning period in the state and said that all state respects will be paid to the seer.

Yediyurappa will be visiting Pejawar Mutt to pay his respects. Officials in the mutt said that after initial rituals, Vishwesha Teertha Swami will be airlifted to Bengaluru.

Udupi MLA K Raghupati Bhat: Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami ji passed away at 9:30 am today. His mortal remains will be kept at Ajjarakadu Mahatma Gandhi Maidan for 3 hrs today, where he'll be given state honours. CM BS Yediyurappa will be coming there. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/Ji1Ipl21Y0 — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2019

PM tweets his condolences

Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji of the Sri Pejawara Matha, Udupi will remain in the hearts and minds of lakhs of people for whom he was always a guiding light. A powerhouse of service and spirituality, he continuously worked for a more just and compassionate society. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/ReVDvcUD6F — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 29, 2019

I consider myself blessed to have got many opportunities to learn from Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji. Our recent meeting, on the pious day of Guru Purnima was also a memorable one. His impeccable knowledge always stood out. My thoughts are with his countless followers. pic.twitter.com/sJMxIfIUSS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 29, 2019

Udupi MP Shobha Karandlaje tweets on the seer's demise

Presiding Swamiji of the Pejavar Matha Sri Vishwesha Thirtharu has left us for heavenly abode.



He was a guiding force for #RamMandir agitation& dedicated his entire life for Hindu Samaj.



My prayers for his Sadgati, May Sri Krishna strengthen us to bear this great loss#OmShanti pic.twitter.com/60PEybv7U0 — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) December 29, 2019

