Yediyurappa Announces Compensation For CAA Protest Victims' Kin, To Be Given After Inquiry

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday, December 25, announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of two persons who died during the Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Mangaluru. However, the compensation will only be provided after the Crime Investigation Department's inquiry into the matter.

Addressing a press conference, he said, "If the two killed in police firing are proved guilty in the incident then the government will not provide any compensation to their families. As per police, it is suspected that the two killed were part of the protest that turned violent. We are investigating the statements until their roles are not cleared, we will not release any funds."

Two killed during violent CAA protests

Earlier on Thursday, two persons were killed in police firing as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act took a violent turn in Mangaluru. As per reports, the two persons identified as Jaleel (43) of Kudroli and Nousheen (49) of Bengre succumbed to the bullet injuries. However, the police have also mentioned their names in the FIR registered in connection with the violence.

Mangaluru protests

On December 19, in the Bunder area of Mangalore, despite the imposition of section 144, the anti-CAA protests against took a violent turn between 3 pm and 6 pm. According to reports, the police fired at the protesters leading to the death of two civilians. A set of videos that have emerged from CCTV cameras in the vicinity show that a large number of stones, mortars were brought in tempos and autos by section of the protestors. The footage also shows men with their faces covered turning the CCTV cameras away, throwing stones at them and even damaging them with bamboo sticks. Along with it, scores of protestors throwing stones and blocking the road that was supposed to be taken by the police reinforcement teams have been captured on tape. Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on December 20 alleged that the violent protests were a 'pre-planned attack' and involved people from the neighbouring state of Kerala as well.

(With inputs from ANI)

