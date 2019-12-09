Pending For Year, J&K Lt Governor Dedicates Draj Bridge To Public

Girish Chandra Murmu, Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory, dedicated a 72 metre long Bridge to the Nation at Draj in Rajouri district on Monday, December 9. Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, Northern Army Commander and Lt Gen Harsha Gupta, GOC White Knight Corps were also present during the occasion. The bridge spans over Draj Nallah and connects Draj Area to tehsil Kotranka area under district Rajouri and is Multi-Cell Box Type load Class 70 Bridge. The Lieutenant Governor hailed the efforts of Border Roads Organization (BRO) for their dedication towards nation building through infrastructure development and war preparedness through the construction of roads, bridges and tunnels.

'Draj Bridge imp for military as well as socio-economic development'

While addressing the gathering, Lt Governor said that the Draj Bridge is important for military as well as for socio-economic development of Rajouri District as a whole. This bridge will facilitate the all-weather and speedy movement of Army troops as well as locals and congratulated 110 RCC, 31TF, Project Sampark and BRO team for the execution of work with the utmost professionalism. The Lieutenant Governor complimented the Indian Army for their unwavering dedication to duty and high standard of professionalism. He also appreciated the support extended by the local residents and civil administration in overcoming various challenges faced by the Border Roads Organization during the construction of the bridge.

Early assembly elections in J&K?

While addressing media, Lt. Governor Murmu hinted at early assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the power should go into the hands of the people as soon as possible, and for elections, there is a process to be followed. The newly formed Union Territory is yet to witness its first elected government as the delimitation of assembly seats is yet to be carried out. First assembly elections in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir might take some time as election commission and Union Government are yet to take a call on setting up delimitation commission. Moreover, all the top brass leadership of Kashmir based parties are still under preventive detention since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 and no timeline has been given either by State or by Union Government on their release.

