Here's How Asaduddin Owaisi Justified His Act Of Tearing The CAB Bill In Lok Sabha

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi justified his act of tearing apart a copy of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in protest. In his justification, the Telangana MP reasoned that even Mahatma Gandhi had torn the register. Moreover, reiterated his opposition towards the 'disturbing' Bill.

He said, "If you read history, Gandhiji had torn the register. In front of my eyes, I saw this disturbance. The government is using it power to bring such legislation. As long as I am alive, I won't support this. Why there is so much hatred of Muslims?"

Ripping apart the Bill introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah, Owaisi claimed that it will lead to a new partition of the country. Earlier in the day, contending the Bill, the Telangana MP equated it to the Nazi's Nuremberg Race Law, moreover, compared Amit Shah to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

"The law is being made so there is a partition again. Where have you taken the country? What is our fault? That we are Muslims? You are suppressing them. Another partition is on its way." Owaisi said in a fiery speech on the floor of the House. "This bill is against the Constitution of India and disrespect to our freedom fighters. I tear the bill, it is trying to divide our country," he added.

"I appeal to you (Speaker), save the country from such a law and save Home Minister also; otherwise, like in Nuremberg race laws and Israel's citizenship act, Home Minister's name will be featured with Hitler and David Ben-Gurion," Owaisi said on Monday morning, however, the remarks of Owaisi were expunged after the BJP members raised an objection in the Lok Sabha.

Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

Opposition leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Saugata Roy, N K Premchandran, Gaurav Gogoi, Shashi Tharoor, and Assaduddin Owaisi opposed the introduction of the bill in the Lok Sabha, which seeks to give citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there, saying it was violative of various provisions of the Constitution, including move to grant citizenship on the basis of religion.

The tabling of the emotive bill comes even as there were protests and incidents of violence in Northeastern states with most of the student unions and regional political parties opposing it, saying it will nullify the provisions of the Assam Accord of 1985, which fixed March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date for deportation of all illegal immigrants irrespective of religion. The BJP-led NDA government had introduced the bill in its previous tenure and got Lok Sabha's approval. But it did not introduce it in Rajya Sabha, apparently due to vehement protests in the Northeast and lack of majority in the House.

