'People Give Me Curious Look': Kerala Local Body Polls Candidate Corona Thomas Causes Stir

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the word ‘corona’ has been the reason behind months-long unrest, panic and distress except in a south Kerala town where Corona Thomas is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in Kollam Corporation’s Mathilil ward. The 24-year-old woman has been causing a stir just by her name and even said that “everyone remembers me” especially during her campaigning for the local body elections that are due next month.

While the world is rocked with the coronavirus outbreak, Corona Thomas goes around campaigning in houses while wearing masks, gloves and offering hand sanitizers to greet voters. As per the PTI report, the 24-year-old is very particular of incorporating social distancing as a part of the battle against COVID-19 pandemic. She has confessed of her name causing embarrassment in the initial days of the global health crisis, however, now it has become a sign of a blessing during the elections.

“Because of my name, everyone recognises and remembers me during the campaign. Wherever I go, people call my name with amusement. I hope this name will help voters to remember me on election day and make them cast votes in my favour,” Corona told PTI.

Corona Thomas was named by her father

Corona Thomas also talked about how she and her twin brother got rare names from her father, Thomas Francis who had never thought that one day it would be the same as a highly infectious viral disease that caused the entire world to remain alert. Since the novel coronavirus was discovered in China in late 2019, the COVID-19 has infected millions of people across the globe and the researchers have not yet derived a vaccine.

As per reports, Francis had picked the name Corona for his daughter that means ‘halo’ and son Coral. While recalling the experience related to her name, the 24-year-old said even during the school days, the name used to cause her embarrassments with most friends asking her about the peculiar name.

"It also earned me many nicknames during school time. But things got serious when the virus spread worldwide. Slogans like ''Go Corona'' and ''Kill Corona'' really irritated me in the beginning," she said.

Corona Thomas contracted COVID-19

Corona Thomas contracted COVID-19 while she was pregnant with the due date being just a few days away. As per reports, she hesitatingly revealed her name to the doctors who then joked about finally finding ‘corona’. Fortunately, both she and her child successfully battled the infection but reportedly the post-COVID-19 sickness is still causing her some uncomfort such as heaviness in chest and breathing problems.

Corona’s husband, Jinu is an active BJP member that helped to tackle the pandemic in the state. Her unique name is hoped to get some votes even as she was confident about victory. Even though the couple is grateful for the publicity, Jinu had one complaint that “Non-stop talk with journalists takes the lion's share of her time and we are finding it hard to get time for campaigning.”

