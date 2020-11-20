Kerala Blasters Vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Live​​​​​​

Kibu Vicuna's Kerala Blasters will face Antonio Habas' ATK Mohun Bagan in the inaugural match of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season on Friday, November 20. The game between the 'Yellow Army' and the newly-formed ATK Mohun Bagan is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 pm IST at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Goa. Here's a look at the Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan team news, Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan live stream details and our Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan prediction ahead of the clash.

🟡🔵 𝕄𝔸𝕋ℂℍ𝔻𝔸𝕐 🟢🔴



We're 🔙 in action tonight 🤩

Come on you Blasters! #KBFCATKMB #YennumYellow #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/oJpZ9ZzLC3 — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) November 20, 2020

Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan prediction and match preview

Kerala Blasters finished in seventh place in the ISL last season with 19 points from their 18 regular-season games, failing to qualify for the playoffs three seasons in a row. However, with new coach Kibu Vicuna at the helm, the 'Yellow Army' will be keen on progressing forward and breaking their duck for an ISL title. Due to the lack of preparation time, Vicuna has admitted that settling down may take longer than usual in this edition of the ISL.

The newly-former ATK Mohun Bagan will play their first season in the ISL after ATK merged with Mohun Bagan in June. ATK Mohun Bagan enter the tournament as the defending champions of the ISL as ATK won the sixth edition of the league. Antonio Habas' side are widely tipped as the favourites to retain the crown this season. Our Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan prediction is a 2-1 win for ATK Mohun Bagan.

Kerala Blasters vs Mohun Bagan team news and injuries

A few of the Kerala Blasters players finished their quarantine just a few days ago and Vicuna will be glad to have a fully-fit squad to choose his players from for the ISL season opener. The Blasters are likely to use veteran forward Gary Hooper to lead their line in attack. Midfielder Vincente Gomez, who has previously played at Las Palmas and Deportivo La Coruna, could also make his first start for the Blasters on Friday.

ATK Mohun Bagan played no friendly games in preparation for the new ISL season and have no injury concerns heading into the game. Habas has named five captains - Roy Krishna, Edu Garcia, Pritam Kotal, Arindam Bhattacharya and Sandesh Jhingan - for the new season.

Hero ISL live: How to watch Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan live in India?

The live telecast of Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi). Online streaming of the game will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV.

Image Credits - Kerala Blasters, ATK Mohun Bagan Instagram