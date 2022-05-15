'People Want To Know The truth About Taj Mahal, Gyanvapi Mosque, Krishna Janmabhoomi': RSS

Senior Rashtriya Swayam Sevak (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar on Sunday asserted that people wanted to know the truth about the Taj Mahal, Gyanvapi Mosque, and the 'Krishna janmabhoomi' issues. Speaking to ANI, Indresh Kumar requested the court to help find the truth in the cases and said that a decision can be taken 'through dialogue'.

"People want to know the truth about the Taj Mahal, Gyanvapi mosque, 'Krishna janmabhoomi'. The court should help to find the truth. The decision will take place through dialogue," said the RSS leader.

When it comes to the Taj Mahal contention, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has rejected a petition seeking to open 22 closed doors of the monument. Taking a firm stand, the bench on Thursday reprimanded the petitioner and asked him to conduct research on who built the monument before filing a plea.

"Tomorrow you will ask us to go to the chambers of Hon'ble judges? Please, don't make a mockery of the PIL system. I welcome you to debate the issue with us in the drawing-room and not in a court of law," the HC ruled.

On the other hand, in the case of the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute case, the Allahabad HC has instructed the Mathura District Court to finish off all the pending cases related to the matter within 4 months. There is a batch of petitions lying with the Mathura District Court on whether a similar survey that is being carried out in Varanasi's Gyanvapi dispute case can be done in Mathura.

Day 2 of Gyanvapi Mosque survey

Meanwhile, the Gyanvapi Mosque survey is being carried out in full swing. The Varanasi court ordered the completion of the survey and the submission of a detailed report by May 17. On Saturday, videography of two basements was completed using special cameras.

The first survey was conducted near the frill on the ground floor, sources said. Snake charmers were also called after learning about the presence of snakes in the complex. On Sunday, it was held for the second consecutive day amid tight security.

Though the committee members did not divulge details of the survey, sources claim that the team discovered soil in the fifth basement of the complex. The team suspects that soil was recently brought inside the complex to obliterate the evidence. Committee members have raised suspicion over the use of white cement to 'destroy' idols in the premises. The survey will resume on May 16 between 10 am and 12 pm, the court-appointment committee said.