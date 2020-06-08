PETA Lauds Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan For India's First Online Waste Exchange Platform

The Indian unit of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), prolific for being a premier organisation fighting for the rights of animals, has appreciated Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for launching India's first online waste exchange platform. Through this, the government authorities can monitor the movement of hazardous waste in real-time using the tools incorporated in the platform.

Tweeting about this one-of-a-kind initiative taken up by the Andhra Pradesh government, the official handle of PETA India, said, "Thank you @ysjagan, we are sure this will help animals too."

On World Environment Day on June 5, Jagan launched the Andhra Pradesh Environment Management Corporation (APEMC). The state has a huge chunk of industries which are marked under the red and orange categories, which generate significant quantities of liquid waste, hazardous and non-hazardous solid waste and air pollutants. The industries also generate a lot of e-waste among forms of junk, which needs to be addressed properly.

The state government observed that the waste management sector is not adequately organised to cater to the total quantity of the waste being generated by the industries. Hence, there was a requirement for appropriate system intervention to streamline, manage and scientifically dispose of the generated waste.

To resolve the existing insufficiency in managing the waste generated and making the waste management market more organised, the APEMC as a government company to handle industrial waste, from its generation until the end of its lifecycle.

Accordingly, the Environment, Forests, Science & Technology (EFS&T) Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh, vide G.O. Ms. No. 39 dt: 05.12.2019 issued orders for the formation of APEMC.

"The APEMC will work in close coordination with Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), with a strong regulatory framework to handle the waste from cradle to grave. APPCB will consider and make necessary provisions for industries and organisations to hand over the waste generated by their units, which cannot be treated within their premises, to APEMC for management of waste, in accordance with Environmental Rules & Regulations," said the state government.

The APEMC will track the waste till it is disposed of off safely while working with industries to implement the 6 Rs - Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Refurbish, Redesign and Remanufacture.

