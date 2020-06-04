'Jagan Ignoring Ambedkar Constitution, Implementing Pulivendula Constitution': Naidu

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday castigated Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, for making innumerable promises to the Dalit community at the time of elections. However, after coming to power, Reddy has resorted to countless atrocities against the weaker sections of people, Naidu alleged. Naidu also added that the Reddy-led YSRCP government is ignoring the Ambedkar Constitution and implementing the faction-driven 'Pulivendula Constitution'.

The former Chief Minister claimed that the present CM Jagan Reddy has totally ignored the Ambedkar Constitution and was implementing the faction-driven and chaotic Pulivendula Constitution to which the Dalit communities have fallen victims in the past one year, according to an official statement.

'Betrayer of Dalits': Naidu

Terming the chief Minister as the 'betrayer of Dalits' Naidu said that Reddu portrayed himself as the 'protector of the weaker sections' before the election however post-election is just the opposite. he also accused the chief minister of forcibly taking away the assignment lands of the poor families.

READ | V-P Naidu, PM Modi greet people on Telangana statehood day

Naidu held an online conference with the Scheduled Caste leaders of the party on Wednesday when he listed out "how CM Jagan has turned into a 'betrayer of Dalits' now, on contrary to his false image as a 'protector of the weaker sections' before elections. The assignment lands of poor families were being forcibly taken away. Their houses were being demolished and their SC certificates were getting cancelled. Even the Ambedkar statue project was ignored," the statement, added.

READ | Naidu comes down all guns blazing at Reddy as YSRCP completes a year in Andhra

Naidu asserted that the Dalits have lost heavily including their overall social security despite the safeguards provided by the Constitution.

"The YCP government allocated Rs 15,000 crore and spent just Rs 6,322 crore of that under SC Sub-plan during 2019-'20 while the previous TDP regime spent Rs 11,228 crore during 2018-'19. Unfortunately, the YCP diverted even Sub-plan funds for Ammavadi and Vasathi Deevena with no development works taken up in SC colonies now," the statement highlighted.

READ | National Sports Awards: Ministry extends deadline for applications; allows self-nomination

Naidu called upon the weaker sections to become united and fight against the atrocities. "The harassment of Dr Sudhakar exposed this Government's wicked and cruel side. Former MP Harsha Kumar was jailed for 48 days just for asking justice for victims of Godavari boat tragedy. Over 150 Dalit families were driven out of their homes in Palnadu with a political vengeance," the statement further disclosed.

READ | BJP MLAs told me "all is not well" with Yediyurappa-led govt, claims Siddaramaiah

(With inputs from ANI)