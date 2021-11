Petrol & Diesel Price In India Today: Check Fuel Prices In All Major Cities On November 6

In a major announcement on Wednesday, the Centre slashed central excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively. Several states had followed the Centre's decision and announced a cut in taxes.

The fuel prices are revised daily at 6 am. Petrol in Mumbai is currently priced at Rs 109.98 while in Chennai it is priced at 101.40. Meanwhile, Petrol prices in Delhi is currently at 103.97 and in Kolkata it is priced at Rs 104.67. Here's a city-wise list of fuel prices on Saturday.

Petrol prices in India today

Agra - 95.05/L

Ahmedabad - 95.13/L

Allahabad - 95.35/L

Aurangabad - 111.64/L

Bangalore - 100.58/L

Bhopal - 107.23/L

Bhubaneswar - 104.91/L

Chandigarh - 94.23/L

Chennai - 101.40/L

Coimbatore - 101.89/L

Dehradun - 99.41/L

Delhi - 103.97/L

Erode - 101.89/L

Gurgaon - 95.90/L

Guwahati - 94.58/L

Hyderabad - 108.20/L

Indore - 112.59/L

Jaipur - 111.10/L

Jammu - 96.15/L

Jamshedpur - 98.45/L

Kanpur - 94.97/L

Kolhapur - 110.09/L

Kolkata - 104.6/L

Kozhikode - 104.46/L

Lucknow - 95.28/L

Ludhiana - 105.75/L

Madurai - 101.98/L

Mangalore - 99.76/L

Mumbai - 109.98/L

Mysore - 100.08/L

Nagpur - 109.71/L

Nashik - 110.40/L

Patna - 105.90/L

Pune - 109.52/L

Raipur - 101.88/L

Rajkot - 94.89/L

Ranchi - 98.52/L

Salem - 102.17/L

Shimla - 101.97/L

Srinagar - 107.42/L

Surat - 94.98/L

Thane - 110.12/L

Trichy - 101.85/L

Vadodara - 94.78/L

Varanasi - 101.94/L

Visakhapatnam - 109.05/L

Faridabad - 96.22/L

Ghaziabad - 95.29/L

Noida - 95.51/L

Thiruvananthapuram - 106.36/L

Diesel prices in India today