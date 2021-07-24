Petrol And Diesel Price Remains Constant For 7th Day In A Row; See Fuel Rates Across India

Petrol and diesel prices in India Saturday, July 24 remain high, after a week of price stagnation across the country. According to data gathered from the Indian Oil Company's (IOC) app, the last revision to the fuel rates occurred on July 17, after which no further changes have occurred. Despite the lack of improvements, petrol prices remain at an all-time high across the country. The price of petrol increased by 26 to 34 paise in all major metro cities last week. Diesel rates in metros have remained below Rs 100 per litre, with the most recent price hike on July 15 sending the rate up by 15 paise to 37 paise.

Fuel prices in India

The price of petrol in Delhi is 101.84 rupees a litre. This represents a 30 paise increase above the prior pricing. Motorists in Mumbai are paying Rs 107.83 a litre for fuel, which is 26 paise more than they were before the surge. In Kolkata, prices have stabilised at Rs 102.08 per litre, which is 34 paise higher than it was a week ago. In the south, the city of Chennai saw an all-time record jump with a price of Rs 102.49 per litre. For the past seven days, the increase of 26 paise has remained unchanged. Bangalore is similarly refusing to budge from its current price of Rs 105.25 per litre, which represents a 31-paise increase for the city.

Diesel prices in the above cities have been hovering around the triple-digit range for the past seven days. The price of diesel in the nation's capital, Delhi, has remained unchanged at Rs 89.93 a litre. The current diesel rates in Mumbai and Kolkata are Rs 97.45 per litre and Rs 93.02 per litre, respectively. The fuel pricing that Chennai motorists have been paying for the past week has remained unchanged at Rs 94.39 per litre. The diesel price in Bangalore is Rs 95.26 per litre.

Petrol price in major cities

New Delhi ₹ 101.84

Kolkata ₹ 102.08

Mumbai ₹ 107.83

Chennai ₹ 102.49

Gurgaon ₹ 99.38

Noida ₹ 99.00

Bangalore ₹ 105.25

Bhubaneswar ₹ 102.71

Chandigarh ₹ 97.93

Hyderabad ₹ 105.83

Jaipur ₹ 108.92

Lucknow ₹ 98.79

Patna ₹ 104.47

Trivandrum ₹ 103.82

Diesel price in major cities

New Delhi ₹ 89.93

Kolkata ₹ 93.02

Mumbai ₹ 97.45

Chennai ₹ 94.39

Gurgaon ₹ 90.40

Noida ₹ 90.32

Bangalore ₹ 95.26

Bhubaneswar ₹ 97.99

Chandigarh ₹ 89.50

Hyderabad ₹ 97.96

Jaipur ₹ 99.20

Lucknow ₹ 90.15

Patna ₹ 95.72

Trivandrum ₹ 96.47

Prices for petrol and diesel are calculated using both national and international considerations. State-level taxes, central government fuel excise duty, and charges levied by state-run oil firms are all national elements that influence the ultimate retail price of fuel. The Value-Added Tax (VAT) on fuel, on the other hand, is the largest contributor. The price of crude oil per barrel, as well as the Dollar-to-Rupee exchange rate, influence the entire retail pricing on a global scale.

Picture Credit: PTI