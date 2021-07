Petrol And Diesel Price Remains Unchanged For 2nd Day: Check Fuel Rates As On July 1

For the second consecutive day, the oil marketing companies have kept the retail prices of petrol and diesel unchanged on Thursday. On Tuesday, fuel prices increased 32 times since May 4 and twice this week. The price of petrol in Delhi went up by Rs 8.12 per litre, while diesel prices increased by Rs 8.76 per litre since the rates started to surge.

Here are fuel prices across major cities of India

Petrol prices in India today

Agra - 95.43/L

Ahmedabad - 95.80/L

Allahabad - 96.35/L

Aurangabad - 105.98/L

Bangalore - 102.11/L

Bhopal - 107.09/L

Bhubaneswar - 99.60/L

Chandigarh - 95.03/L

Chennai - 99.89/L

Coimbatore - 100.53/L

Dehradun - 95.75/L

Delhi - 98.81/L

Erode - 100.68/L

Gurgaon - 96.39/L

Guwahati - 94.56/L

Hyderabad - 102.69/L

Indore - 107.14/L

Jaipur - 105.76/L

Jammu - 98.28/L

Jamshedpur - 94.32/L

Kanpur - 95.65/L

Kolhapur - 105.00/L

Kolkata - 98.64/L

Kozhikode - 99.61/L

Lucknow - 95.97/L

Ludhiana - 100.15/L

Madurai - 100.34/L

Mangalore - 101.31/L

Mumbai - 104.90/L

Mysore - 102.00/L

Nagpur - 105.13/L

Nashik - 105.04/L

Patna - 101.35/L

Pune - 104.74/L

Raipur - 96.90/L

Rajkot - 95.10/L

Ranchi - 94.35/L

Salem - 100.62/L

Shimla - 96.58/L

Srinagar - 101.44/L

Surat - 95.66/L

Thane - 105.06/L

Trichy - 100.54/L

Vadodara - 95.31/L

Varanasi - 96.70/L

Visakhapatnam - 104.43/L

Faridabad - 96.58/L

Ghaziabad - 95.88/L

Noida - 95.90/L

Thiruvananthapuram - 100.93/L

Diesel prices in India today

Agra - 89.06/L

Ahmedabad - 96.17/L

Allahabad - 89.55/L

Aurangabad - 96.27/L

Bangalore - 94.54/L

Bhopal - 97.95/L

Bhubaneswar - 97.19/L

Chandigarh - 88.81/L

Chennai - 93.81/L

Coimbatore - 94.45/L

Dehradun - 89.87/L

Delhi - 88.18/L

Erode - 94.59/L

Gurgaon - 89.65/L

Guwahati - 88.49/L

Hyderabad - 97.20/L

Indore - 98.02/L

Jaipur - 98.49/L

Jammu - 89.82/L

Jamshedpur - 94.11/L

Kanpur - 89.47/L

Kolhapur - 95.35/L

Kolkata - 92.03/L

Kozhikode - 94.17/L

Lucknow - 89.59/L

Ludhiana - 91.47/L

Madurai - 94.29/L

Mangalore - 93.22/L

Mumbai - 96.72/L

Mysore - 94.43/L

Nagpur - 95.48/L

Nashik - 95.36/L

Patna - 94.24/L

Pune - 95.07/L

Raipur - 96.44/L

Rajkot - 95.82/L

Ranchi - 94.12/L

Salem - 94.54/L

Shimla - 88.66/L

Srinagar - 92.80/L

Surat - 96.05/L

Thane - 94.41/L

Trichy - 94.47/L

Vadodara - 95.68/L

Varanasi - 90.27/L

Visakhapatnam - 98.33/L

Faridabad - 89.83/L

Ghaziabad - 89.14/L

Noida - 89.50/L

Thiruvananthapuram - 95.87/L