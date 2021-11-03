Last Updated:

Petrol & Diesel Prices: After Centre, At Least 6 BJP Ruled States Reduce VAT On Fuel

Several BJP ruled states like Karnataka, Assam, Tripura, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Goa, have reduced VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs 7 per litre. 

Petrol & diesel prices

As the Centre on Wednesday announced that the fuel prices of petrol and diesel will be reduced by ₹5 and ₹10 respectively from Thursday, several BJP ruled states like Karnataka, Assam, Tripura, Bihar, Uttarakhand and Goa, have reduced VAT on petrol and diesel by ₹7 per litre. 

Here are all the announcements by the respective states:

Petrol & Diesel prices slashed by ₹5 & ₹10

In what comes across as a slight relief to the citizens, the government decided to slash the prices of petrol and diesel by ₹5 and ₹10 respectively from Thursday, November 4.

"On eve of Diwali, Government of India announces excise duty reduction on petrol and diesel. Excise duty on Petrol and Diesel to be reduced by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively from tomorrow," the government statement said.

As per government sources, the reduction in excise duty on diesel being double that of petrol is meant to be a boost to the farmers during the upcoming Rabi season. States have also been urged to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.

After seven straight days of increase, fuel prices remained constant on Wednesday. The most recent hike, on November 2, pushed the price of petrol in Delhi to an all-time high of ₹110.04 a litre. On November 3, the pricing remained unchanged. On the day, the price of diesel remained steady at ₹98.42 per litre.

A government release said that in recent months, crude oil prices have witnessed a global upsurge. Consequently, domestic prices of petrol and diesel had increased in recent weeks, exerting inflationary pressure. The world has also seen shortages and increased prices of all forms of energy.

The release stated, "The Government of India has made efforts to ensure that there is no energy shortage in the country and that commodities such as petrol and diesel are available adequately to meet our requirements."

