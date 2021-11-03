Petrol & Diesel Prices: After Centre, At Least 6 BJP Ruled States Reduce VAT On Fuel

As the Centre on Wednesday announced that the fuel prices of petrol and diesel will be reduced by ₹5 and ₹10 respectively from Thursday, several BJP ruled states like Karnataka, Assam, Tripura, Bihar, Uttarakhand and Goa, have reduced VAT on petrol and diesel by ₹7 per litre.

Here are all the announcements by the respective states:

Heartening to learn Central Govt decision to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel. In consonance with the decision of Honble PM @narendramodi, I am pleased to announce that Assam Govt will also reduce VAT on petrol and diesel each by Rs 7/- with immediate effect @nsitharaman — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 3, 2021

In Bihar there will be further reduction of state VAT by 1.30 Rs.on Petrol and 1.90 Rs .on Diesel apart from Rs5 & 10 Rs reduction on excise duty .Effectively Petrol will be cheaper by Rs.6.30 & Diesel by 11.90 in Bihar.@ABPNews @ANI @ZeeBiharNews @News18Bihar — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) November 3, 2021

ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ರಾಜ್ಯ ಸರಕಾರವು ಡೀಸೆಲ್‌ ಮತ್ತು ಪೆಟ್ರೋಲ್ ಮೇಲೆ ತಲಾ 7 ರೂ ಕಡಿಮೆಗೊಳಿಸಲು ನಿರ್ದರಿಸಿದೆ.

ಈ ನಮ್ಮ ನಿರ್ದಾರದಿಂದ ರಾಜ್ಯ ಸರಕಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಅಂದಾಜು 2100 ಕೋಟಿ ರೂಪಾಯಿ ಕೆ.ಎಸ್.ಟಿ ಯಿಂದ ಬೊಕ್ಕಸಕ್ಕೆ ನಷ್ಟವಾಗುತ್ತದೆ. ರಾಜ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಪೆಟ್ರೋಲ್ ಬೆಲೆ ಅಂದಾಜು 95.50 ರೂ ಹಾಗೂ ಡಿಸೇಲ್ ಅಂದಾಜು 81.50 ರೂ ಆಗುವ ನೀರಿಕ್ಷೆಯಿದೆ‌.

2/3 — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) November 3, 2021

Following Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji led central govt's decision on reduction of excise duty on petrol & diesel. #Tripura govt has also decided to reduce petrol & diesel cost by ₹ 7 from tomorrow. — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) November 3, 2021

In addition, Government of Goa shall reduce an additional Rs 7 on Petrol and Rs 7 on Diesel, thereby reducing the price of diesel by Rs 17 per litre and petrol by Rs 12 per litre. 2/2 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) November 3, 2021

Petrol & Diesel prices slashed by ₹5 & ₹10

In what comes across as a slight relief to the citizens, the government decided to slash the prices of petrol and diesel by ₹5 and ₹10 respectively from Thursday, November 4.

"On eve of Diwali, Government of India announces excise duty reduction on petrol and diesel. Excise duty on Petrol and Diesel to be reduced by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively from tomorrow," the government statement said.

As per government sources, the reduction in excise duty on diesel being double that of petrol is meant to be a boost to the farmers during the upcoming Rabi season. States have also been urged to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.

After seven straight days of increase, fuel prices remained constant on Wednesday. The most recent hike, on November 2, pushed the price of petrol in Delhi to an all-time high of ₹110.04 a litre. On November 3, the pricing remained unchanged. On the day, the price of diesel remained steady at ₹98.42 per litre.

A government release said that in recent months, crude oil prices have witnessed a global upsurge. Consequently, domestic prices of petrol and diesel had increased in recent weeks, exerting inflationary pressure. The world has also seen shortages and increased prices of all forms of energy.

The release stated, "The Government of India has made efforts to ensure that there is no energy shortage in the country and that commodities such as petrol and diesel are available adequately to meet our requirements."