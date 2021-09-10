Petrol And Diesel Prices Constant For 5th Day In A Row; Check Fuel Rates Across Cities

Petrol and diesel prices remain constant for the fifth consecutive day on Friday, September 10. Petrol costs Rs 101.19 per litre in the national capital, while diesel costs Rs 88.62 per litre. The price of petrol in Mumbai remains the highest among metro cities, at Rs 107.26 per litre. Diesel costs Rs 96.19 per litre. The pricing difference between Delhi and Mumbai is due to different local VAT in each city.

Freight expenses, local taxes, and VAT are all factored into the price of petrol and diesel. In Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, and several places in Bihar and Punjab, the price of petrol has surpassed Rs 100 per litre.

Fuel prices in India

The last time petrol and diesel prices were reduced by 15 paise was on Sunday, September 5. Prices have been decreased twice so far this month, with a total reduction of 30 paise. Fuel prices are revised daily by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) - Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) in accordance with worldwide prices for fuel and foreign exchange rates.

Petrol prices in India

Mumbai: Rs 107.26 per litre

Delhi: Rs 101.19 per litre

Chennai: Rs 98.96 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 101.62 per litre

Pune: Rs 106.82 per litre

Bengaluru: Rs 104.70 per litre

Hyderabad: Rs 105.26 per litre

Noida (UP): Rs 98.52 per litre

Chandigarh: Rs 97.40 per litre

Gurugram (Haryana): Rs 98.94 per litre

Diesel prices in India

Mumbai: Rs 96.19 per litre

Delhi: Rs 88.62 per litre

Chennai: Rs 93.26 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 91.71 per litre

Pune: Rs 94.30 per litre

Bengaluru: Rs 94.04 per litre

Hyderabad: Rs 96.69 per litre

Noida (UP): Rs 89.21 per litre

Chandigarh: Rs 88.35 per litre

Gurugram (Haryana): Rs 89.32 per litre

Oil prices globally

Oil prices on Monday, September 6, fell down after Saudi Arabia's sharp cuts to crude contract prices for Asia. This caused concerns over the demand outlook. Brent crude futures were down 39 cents to $72.22 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 40 cents to $68.89 a barrel.