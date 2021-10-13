Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged For Second Day; Check Fuel Rates For October 13

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Fuel prices remained unchanged on Wednesday, October 13, for the second consecutive day across all metro cities in India. According to the Indian Oil Corporation, petrol prices stand steady at Rs 104.44 per litre in Delhi, while diesel is at Rs 93.17 per litre. In Mumbai, diesel prices stand at Rs 101.03 and petrol at Rs 110.41.
It is to be noted that the fuel prices had hiked for seven straight days from October 5. While on October 11, the petrol price in Delhi crossed Rs 104 mark as the rate was increased by 30 paise while diesel prices were hiked by 35 paise coasting Rs 93.17.
Delhi
Petrol: Rs 104.44 per litre
Diesel: Rs 93.17 per litre
Mumbai
Petrol: Rs 110.41 per litre
Diesel: Rs 101.03 per litre
Bengaluru
Petrol: Rs 108.08 per litre
Diesel: Rs 98.89 per litre
Chennai
Petrol: Rs 101.79 per litre
Diesel: Rs 97.59 per litre
Hyderabad
Petrol: Rs 108.64 per litre
Diesel: Rs 101.66 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol: Rs 105.09 per litre
Diesel: Rs 96.28 per litre
Bhopal
Petrol: Rs 113 per litre
Diesel: Rs 102.29 per litre
Guwahati
Petrol: Rs 100.38 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.79 per litre
Lucknow
Petrol: Rs 101.47 per litre
Diesel: Rs 93.61 per litre
Gandhinagar
Petrol: Rs 101.41 per litre
Diesel: Rs 100.63 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol: Rs 106.69 per litre
Diesel: Rs 100.19 per litre
Early in August, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman explained why the excise duty on fuel prices cannot be cut and had informed that the payments in lieu of past subsidised fuel pose limitations. According to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Petrol, diesel, cooking gas, and kerosene were sold at subsidised rates during the Congress-led UPA government. The then government had issued bonds to state-owned oil firms to make up for the difference in the artificially suppressed retail selling price of fuel and the cost, totalling Rs 1.34 lakh crore to the state-fule companies due to soaring international rates.
During the 45th meeting of the Goods and Service Tax Council Council (GST), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on September 17, stated that subsuming the current excise duty and VAT into one national rate would impact revenues. She added, "The GST Council, keeping this factor in mind, felt now is not the time to bring Petrol and Diesel under GST".