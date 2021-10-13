Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged For Second Day; Check Fuel Rates For October 13

Fuel prices remained unchanged on Wednesday, October 13, for the second consecutive day across all metro cities in India. According to the Indian Oil Corporation, petrol prices stand steady at Rs 104.44 per litre in Delhi, while diesel is at Rs 93.17 per litre. In Mumbai, diesel prices stand at Rs 101.03 and petrol at Rs 110.41.

It is to be noted that the fuel prices had hiked for seven straight days from October 5. While on October 11, the petrol price in Delhi crossed Rs 104 mark as the rate was increased by 30 paise while diesel prices were hiked by 35 paise coasting Rs 93.17.

Check out fuel prices in India for October 13

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 104.44 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.17 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 110.41 per litre

Diesel: Rs 101.03 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 108.08 per litre

Diesel: Rs 98.89 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 101.79 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.59 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 108.64 per litre

Diesel: Rs 101.66 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 105.09 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.28 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 113 per litre

Diesel: Rs 102.29 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 100.38 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.79 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 101.47 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.61 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 101.41 per litre

Diesel: Rs 100.63 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 106.69 per litre

Diesel: Rs 100.19 per litre

Centre's take on fuel price hike

Early in August, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman explained why the excise duty on fuel prices cannot be cut and had informed that the payments in lieu of past subsidised fuel pose limitations. According to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Petrol, diesel, cooking gas, and kerosene were sold at subsidised rates during the Congress-led UPA government. The then government had issued bonds to state-owned oil firms to make up for the difference in the artificially suppressed retail selling price of fuel and the cost, totalling Rs 1.34 lakh crore to the state-fule companies due to soaring international rates.

During the 45th meeting of the Goods and Service Tax Council Council (GST), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on September 17, stated that subsuming the current excise duty and VAT into one national rate would impact revenues. She added, "The GST Council, keeping this factor in mind, felt now is not the time to bring Petrol and Diesel under GST".

Image: PTI