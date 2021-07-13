Petrol And Diesel Prices Remained Unchanged In The Country; Check Fuel Rates

The fuel prices in India remain unchanged on Tuesday, July 13. In Delhi, petrol prices remained at Rs 101.19 a litre while the rate of diesel was at Rs 89.72. In Mumbai, the petrol price was Rs 107.20 per litre and the diesel price for one litre stood at Rs 97.29.

In Chennai, one litre of petrol is priced at Rs 101.92 whereas diesel costs Rs 94.24 per litre. Petrol and diesel price in Kolkata stand at Rs 101.35 per litre and Rs 92.81 respectively. Bhopal recorded the price of petrol at s 109.53 whereas diesel prices per litre stood at Rs 98.50 in the city.

Petrol prices, which have already crossed Rs 100 in more than half of the country, have increased seven times this month since May 4. Petrol and diesel prices are regulated by the oil marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum with new prices being implemented at 6 am every day. On July 12, the diesel prices decreased marginally by 15 to 17 paise while petrol prices continued to rise by 25 to 34 paise.

Petrol price in major cities and states of India

Gurgaon - ₹ 98.59 per litre

Noida - ₹ 98.36 per litre

Bangalore - ₹ 104.58 per litre

Bhubaneswar- ₹ 102.32 per litre

Chandigarh- ₹ 97.31 per litre

Hyderabad- ₹ 105.15 per litre

Jaipur - ₹ 107.67 per litre

Lucknow - ₹ 98.29 per litre

Patna - ₹ 103.52 per litre

Trivandrum - ₹ 102.90 per litre

Andhra Pradesh- ₹ 87.24 per litre

Gujarat- ₹ 97.85 per litre

Jammu And Kashmir- ₹102.25 per litre

Jharkhand- ₹ 96.16 per litre

Madhya Pradesh- ₹ 109.56 per litre

Punjab- ₹ 100.06 per litre

Rajasthan- ₹ 108.03 per litre

Diesel price in major cities and states of India

Gurgaon -₹ 90.09 per litre

Noida -₹ 90.16 per litre

Bangalore -₹ 95.09 per litre

Bhubaneswar -₹ 98.08 per litre

Chandigarh -₹ 89.35 per litre

Hyderabad -₹ 97.78 per litre

Jaipur -₹ 98.51 per litre

Lucknow -₹ 90.11 per litre

Patna -₹ 95.30 per litre

Trivandrum -₹ 96.04 per litre

Andhra Pradesh- ₹80.21 per litre

Jammu And Kashmir- ₹91.81 per litre

Madhya Pradesh- ₹98.55 per litre

Punjab- ₹90.82 per litre

Rajasthan- ₹98.85 per litre

Gujarat - ₹96.48 per litre

Jharkhand- ₹ 94.65 per litre