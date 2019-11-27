Petrol Price In Patna Crosses Rs 80-mark, People Express Disapproval

Residents of the state capital Patna on Wednesday expressed disapproval of the petrol price hike, which rolled to Rs 80.6 per litre. "When Prime Minister Modi had fought the elections in 2014, he had then promised that petrol price would come down to Rs 30-40. But now it is in the range of Rs 80-90," said Sahitya, a dissenting resident. "Life has become very difficult because of inflated prices. Whether it is petrol or any other commodity. The government should concentrate on controlling the price hike," said another resident Aman.

"The citizens have been badly affected. The government should concentrate on controlling inflation. Whatever the leaders do, they do it for their selfish ends during elections. Common people have to manage on their own. People are unemployed and they are on the roads," said Sudhir Rai from Patna. Petrol prices surged to a one-year high on November 25 with Brent crude trading at $63 a barrel in the international market. The price of petrol increased by Rs 2 in November. In New Delhi, one litre of petrol costs Rs 74.76 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 80.42 per litre.

Petrol price had touched a record high of Rs 84 per litre in Delhi and Rs 91.34 in Mumbai on October 4. Price of diesel had increased to Rs 75.45 a litre in Delhi and Rs 80.10 in Mumbai. Prices had started to climb from August 16. Between August 16 and October 4, the petrol price was hiked by Rs 6.86 per litre and diesel by Rs 6.73.

The government had decided to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 1.50 per litre each and had asked state-owned fuel retailers to subsidise the price by another Rs 1 per litre by reducing their margins. Subsequent, the petrol price was moderated to Rs 81.50 per litre in Delhi and diesel to Rs 72.95 a litre on October 5. In Mumbai, rates fell to Rs 86.97 for petrol and Rs 77.45 for diesel.

