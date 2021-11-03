Last Updated:

Petrol Prices, Diesel Prices Remain Constant On Nov 3 After 7 Days Of Hike; Check Rates

After seven days of increases, fuel prices remained constant on Wednesday. For the second day in a row, diesel prices have remained unchanged.

After seven straight days of increase, fuel prices remained constant on Wednesday. For the second day in a row, diesel prices have remained unchanged as well. The most recent hike, on November 2, pushed the price of petrol in Delhi to an all-time high of Rs 110.04 a litre. On November 3, the pricing remained unchanged. On the day, the price of diesel remained steady at Rs 98.42 per litre.

Fuel prices in Mumbai followed a similar pattern. The price of petrol remained steady at Rs 115.85 per litre. On May 29, Mumbai became the country's first metro where petrol was sold at more than Rs 100 per litre. The price of diesel remained unchanged at Rs 106.62 a litre. In Kolkata, the rates of petrol and diesel remained steady at Rs 110.49 per litre and Rs 101.56 per litre, respectively.

A litre of petrol was sold in Chennai for the same price of Rs 106.66. The price of diesel remained steady at Rs 102.59 per litre as well. While petrol has already surpassed the Rs 100-per-litre mark in all major cities throughout the country, diesel has done so in more than a half-dozen states. Diesel prices surpassed that mark in cities ranging from Punjab's Jalandhar to Sikkim's Gangtok. The cost of petrol and diesel varies per state, based on the impact of local taxes and the cost of transportation.

Petrol prices in Madhya Pradesh's Panna, Satna, Rewa, Shahdol, Chhindwara, and Balaghat surpassed Rs 120 per litre as well.  Since September 28, when a three-week respite in rate revision ended, the price of petrol has been raised 27 times. Since September 24, diesel prices have risen by Rs 9.8 per litre in 29 rises. Prior to that, from May 4 and July 17, the price of petrol was hiked by Rs 11.44 per litre. During this time, the diesel pricing increased by Rs 9.14 per litre.

Petrol prices and Diesel prices today: 

Mumbai

  • Petrol - Rs 115.85 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 106.62 per litre

Delhi

  • Petrol - Rs 110.04 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 98.42 per litre

Chennai

  • Petrol - Rs 106.66 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 102.59 per litre

Kolkata

  • Petrol - Rs 110.49 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 101.56 per litre

Hyderabad

  • Petrol - Rs 114.49 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 107.40 per litre

Bengaluru

  • Petrol - Rs 113.93 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 104.50 per litre

Bhopal

  • Petrol - Rs 118.81 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 107.90 per litre

Guwahati

  • Petrol - Rs 106.09 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 98.36 per litre

Lucknow

  • Petrol - Rs 106.96 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 98.91 per litre

Gandhinagar

  • Petrol - Rs 106.88 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 106.33 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

  • Petrol - Rs 112.42 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 105.85 per litre

With inputs from PTI

