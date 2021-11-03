Petrol Prices, Diesel Prices Remain Constant On Nov 3 After 7 Days Of Hike; Check Rates

After seven straight days of increase, fuel prices remained constant on Wednesday. For the second day in a row, diesel prices have remained unchanged as well. The most recent hike, on November 2, pushed the price of petrol in Delhi to an all-time high of Rs 110.04 a litre. On November 3, the pricing remained unchanged. On the day, the price of diesel remained steady at Rs 98.42 per litre.

Fuel prices in Mumbai followed a similar pattern. The price of petrol remained steady at Rs 115.85 per litre. On May 29, Mumbai became the country's first metro where petrol was sold at more than Rs 100 per litre. The price of diesel remained unchanged at Rs 106.62 a litre. In Kolkata, the rates of petrol and diesel remained steady at Rs 110.49 per litre and Rs 101.56 per litre, respectively.

Petrol prices and Diesel prices remain constant on Nov 3 after 7 days of hike

A litre of petrol was sold in Chennai for the same price of Rs 106.66. The price of diesel remained steady at Rs 102.59 per litre as well. While petrol has already surpassed the Rs 100-per-litre mark in all major cities throughout the country, diesel has done so in more than a half-dozen states. Diesel prices surpassed that mark in cities ranging from Punjab's Jalandhar to Sikkim's Gangtok. The cost of petrol and diesel varies per state, based on the impact of local taxes and the cost of transportation.

Petrol prices in Madhya Pradesh's Panna, Satna, Rewa, Shahdol, Chhindwara, and Balaghat surpassed Rs 120 per litre as well. Since September 28, when a three-week respite in rate revision ended, the price of petrol has been raised 27 times. Since September 24, diesel prices have risen by Rs 9.8 per litre in 29 rises. Prior to that, from May 4 and July 17, the price of petrol was hiked by Rs 11.44 per litre. During this time, the diesel pricing increased by Rs 9.14 per litre.

Petrol prices and Diesel prices today:

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 115.85 per litre

Diesel - Rs 106.62 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 110.04 per litre

Diesel - Rs 98.42 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 106.66 per litre

Diesel - Rs 102.59 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 110.49 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.56 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 114.49 per litre

Diesel - Rs 107.40 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 113.93 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.50 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 118.81 per litre

Diesel - Rs 107.90 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 106.09 per litre

Diesel - Rs 98.36 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 106.96 per litre

Diesel - Rs 98.91 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 106.88 per litre

Diesel - Rs 106.33 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 112.42 per litre

Diesel - Rs 105.85 per litre

With inputs from PTI

(IMAGE: PTI)