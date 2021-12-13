Petrol Prices, Diesel Prices Today Below Rs 100 In Many Cities Across India; Check Rates

It has been more than a month now when petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged. Fuel prices in India stood stable on Monday, December 13, across the country except for Delhi, where a fall has been witnessed in petrol prices, however, diesel prices remained stable.

In a cabinet meeting chaired by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on December 1, a decision was taken to reduce the Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol prices from 30% to 19.40%, bringing down the price by Rs 8.56 per litre. Thereafter, petrol prices in the national capital after VAT reduction stand at Rs 95.41 per litre and diesel at Rs 86.67 per litre. Earlier, it stood at Rs 103 per litre which was also higher than NCR cities in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Read on to know more about fuel prices in India on Monday, December 13

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

Chandigarh

Petrol - Rs 94.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 80.90 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre

States provide major relief to people after VAT reduction

Following the footsteps of the union government which on the eve of Diwali, announced a cut in excise duty on fuel prices resulting in a sharp decrease in petrol and diesel prices across the country, several states also announced VAT reduction. While the government had cut the price of petrol by Rs 5 and diesel by Rs 10, NDA-ruled states and allies have also cut the Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel prices.

OMCs such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum make changes in fuel prices depending on international prices and overseas stock exchanges. Petrol and diesel costs differ from state to state and city to city, depending on the impact of local levies such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

Image: PTI