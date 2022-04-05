Petrol Prices Hiked In India 1/10th Of Prices Hiked In Other Nations: HS Puri In Lok Sabha

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday informed Lok Sabha, the lower house of Parliament, that petrol prices hiked in India is 1/10th of prices hiked in other countries. He stated that the United States has increased gasoline prices by 51% between Apr 2021 and March 22, while the prices in Spain surged by 58%.

"Fuel prices hiked in India are 1/10th of prices hiked in other countries. Comparing gasoline (petrol) prices between April 2021 and March 2022, the prices in the United States have increased by 51%, Canada by 52%, Germany by 55%, the UK by 55%, France by 50%, Spain by 58% but in India 5%," Puri said.

Diesel and petrol prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last two weeks to Rs 9.20 per litre.

Petrol in the national capital will not cost Rs 104.61 per litre as against Rs 103.81 before, while diesel prices shut up from 95.07 per litre to Rs 95.87.

This is the 13th increase in fuel prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long pause in rate revision on March 22. So far, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 9.20 per litre.

Union Min explains why students didn't leave Ukraine after the first advisory

Union Minister Hardeep Puri also addressed the Parliament on Operation Ganga- India's ambiguous and challenging evacuation operation of its citizens from war-hit Ukraine.

He said that India decided to take registration of its students in Ukraine in January over the possibility of the war. He said, "The first advisory (February 15) said all citizens except those whose continued stay is necessary like in Embassy, had to leave". Puri informed stating that around 4,000 Indians left the war-hit country after the first three advisories (February 15, 20 and 22).

He said that the rest did not leave as the educational institutes told them things are going to be alright. Puri said that the colleges told students that they may not be able to organise online classes which may lead to losing a year.