Tinsukia Gas Tragedy: Petroleum Min Forms Three Member Committee To Investigate Lapses

Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, on Thursday evening, announced the constitution of a three-member committee to inquire into the circumstances that led to the blowout incident at Baghjan oil field in Assam. The fire in the oil well broke out on Tuesday, with flames being visible from more than two kilometers away.

Three member committee formed

The committee will be comprised of SCL Das, Directorate General of Hydrocarbons, BC Bora, former chairman of ONGC and TK Sengupta, former Director of ONGC.

In a series of tweets, the Ministry stated that the three-member expert committee will identify and submit a report on lapses/gaps if any in following the laid down protocols and procedures which led to the fire. The committee will also recommend short and long-term measures to prevent the recurrence of such events.

Earlier on Thursday, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal ordered a high-level inquiry into the circumstances that led to a blowout at a gas well of Oil India Limited (OIL) in Tinsukia district. The probe will be conducted by Additional Chief Secretary Maninder Singh, who has been asked to submit the report within 15 days, a senior official at the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) told PTI.

"The probe will also look into the allegation of negligence on the part of some officials of the company and its private well operator. It will find out who is responsible for this tragedy," he said.

Fire breaks out at Baghjan well

Set up by Oil India Limited in 2006, the Baghjan 5 well produces around 80,000 standard cubic metres per day of gas from a depth of 3,870 metres. The blowout at the well occurred on May 27 when two simultaneous operations - servicing of the top portion of the well and testing new sand in the well were going on. At least one dolphin and a variety of fish died as the residue of gas condensing after coming in contact with water spread to a distance of 5 km in the nearby areas.

The well caught fire at around 1.14 pm on Tuesday. As per reports, the blaze was so huge that it could be seen from a distance of more than two km. The Indian Air Force deployed three fire tenders to douse the massive fire after a specific request from Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Earlier in the day, PM Modi spoke to the Assam CM and assured him of all possible support from the Centre.

