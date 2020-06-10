PM Modi Dials Assam CM To Discuss Baghjan Fire Tragedy; Assures Full Support From Centre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal regarding the Baghjan fire tragedy, a tweet from Prime Minister's Office said. PM Modi has assured all possible support from the Central Government and the situation is being monitored carefully, it added.

'PM has assured full assistance'

"The fire has now been confined to an area of 50 meters. Experts believe that they need around 25-28 days to control the situation. We have successfully evacuated people from that area. PM Modi has assured full assistance to the state," Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal said.

Two firefighters died at the site

Earlier in the day, PSU major Oil India said two of its firefighters died at the site of a major blaze at its Baghjan well, which has been spewing gas uncontrollably for the last 15 days in Assam's Tinsukia district.

READ | Assam CM dials Defence Minister; seeks Air Force assistance to douse massive Baghjan fire

The two firefighters had gone missing after the well-caught fire on Tuesday and their bodies were recovered by an NDRF team this morning, Oil India Spokesperson Tridiv Hazarika told PTI.

WATCH | Massive fire in Assam's Baghjan oil well; NDRF, IAF deployed to douse fire

"Their bodies were recovered from a wetland near the site. Prima facie it looks that they jumped into the water and got drowned as there is no mark of burn injury. The exact cause will be ascertained only after a post mortem," he said.

READ | Tinsukia Gas Tragedy: Assam CM assures all possible help being extended to contain fire

The duo has been identified as Durlov Gogoi and Tikeswar Gohain, both assistant operators of the fire service department of the company, the official said. A firefighter of the state-owned ONGC suffered minor injuries during efforts to control the blaze, which Oil India said could take as long as four weeks to be put out.

READ | Two firefighters die in gas well blowout blaze in Assam

(With agency inputs)