Pfizer And Moderna In Talks With India To Import COVID Vaccines: NITI Aayog's Dr VK Paul

The Indian government is in discussions with Pfizer and Moderna for several issues regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, including indemnity waiver, NITI Aayog member VK Paul said on Friday. Speaking to ANI, Dr VK Paul said, “We are in touch with them (Moderna and Pfizer). We are holding discussions. It is a process of negotiation and dialogues. We are trying to get a solution for contractual and commitment issues. The process is ongoing.”

Moderna Vaccine in India

Earlier in June, Moderna had announced that India had granted permission for its COVID-19 vaccine to be imported to India for restricted use in emergency situations. Pfizer has not yet applied for Emergency Use Authorisation in India. Both the organizations had sought indemnity which enabled surety of them not being booked in case of adverse effects of their COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is set to reach India this week, but no final decision has been taken yet on indemnity issues.

Status on import of vaccines to India

As per experts, India needs to administer 10 million doses a day to achieve its goal of total adult population immunisation by December 2021. So far, over 36.9 crore vaccines have been administered in the country, with 7.03 crore people full vaccinated. Despite India being one of the largest manufacturers of vaccines, there is a shortage of vaccines in a number of cities.

Earlier, India had exported 66 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to other countries. On June 29, the Drug Controller General of India granted permission to Cipla to import the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines from the United States. This import of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines will be part of WHO's Gavi alliance and will be a donation from the United States government.

Reportedly, India expects to receive 3 million to 4 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 shots through the COVAX facility by August. As per reports, a Johnson & Johnson spokesperson said that they are exploring the best way for them to accelerate their ability to deliver their vaccine to the people of India through their global COVID-19 vaccine supply network, including their partnership with Biological E. Limited.

(IMAGE: ANI)