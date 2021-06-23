'Pfizer Close To Reaching Agreement With India On COVID-19 Vaccine': AIIMS Chief Guleria

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria said on Wednesday that US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is negotiating with the Indian government over various clauses and is very close to reaching an agreement for their COVID-19 vaccines.

''I am sure they are reaching the final stage now. Once that is done, then we will shortly be able to have these vaccines in India, said Dr Guleria on the availability of Pfizer vaccines in India by next month.

At a virtual event on Tuesday, Pfizer Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Albert Bourla said that the pharma company is now in the final stages to get approval for its COVID-19 vaccine in India. "Pfizer now in final stages to get approval for COVID-19 vaccine in India. I hope very soon we will finalize an agreement with the government," he had said.

Earlier this month, Dr VK Paul, Member-Health at Niti Aayog had also said that approval to the coronavirus vaccines of Pfizer and Moderna is under consideration in India. Several foreign vaccine makers such as Pfizer, Moderna have demanded an indemnity bond from the Government of India, that will exempt them from legal claims in case there are any adverse effects from their vaccines.

Covaxin likely to be approved for children by Sept: Dr Guleria

The AIIMS Director also said that Indian vaccine manufacturers like Bharat Biotech are conducting vaccine trials on children at a very fast pace, as parents have come forward for the same. "After the completion of the second and third phase of trials of Covaxin for children, the trial data would be made available by September and the vaccine itself is likely to be approved in the same month," he said. He added that the Pfizer-BioNTech shot if approved in India, could be another alternative for vaccinating children.

“One is hopeful that trial will be completed early and possibly with the follow up of about 2-3 months we shall have data by September. Hopefully, by that time, the DCGI will give necessary approvals and we will be able to vaccinate children by September-October,” he told ANI.

Dr Guleria said that it is important to develop vaccines for children and the third wave of COVID-19 depends on it. “Children usually have a mild disease but we need to develop vaccines for them. If we have to control this pandemic everyone should be vaccinated,” he said.

Explaining the need for COVID-appropriate behaviour, he said, “If we want to avoid it we need to do 2-3 things – one is to aggressively follow COVID appropriate behaviour. Secondly, we must have very good surveillance and thirdly aggressively push for vaccination.”