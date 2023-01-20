Pfizer In Troubled Waters; Here's How Rahul Gandhi Lobbied For The Foreign Vaccine

As US-based pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Albert Bourla cornered over its COVID-19 vaccine efficacy, the Indian National Congress had once lobbied for the foreign vaccine when the novel coronavirus pandemic was at its peak.

In a tweet on November 11, 2020, Rahul Gandhi called Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine 'promising' and asked the Central government to define a vaccine distribution strategy.

"Even though Pfizer has created a promising vaccine, the logistics for making it available to every Indian need to be worked out. GOI has to define a vaccine distribution strategy and how it will reach every Indian.," Gandhi said.

After the vaccination drive commenced in India, Gandhi attacked the government and said that there are no vaccines and "only jumlas." Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram had also criticised the inoculation drive.

Samajwadi Party (SP) Akhilesh Yadav, a former ally of Congress, had purportedly referred to indigenous vaccines as 'BJP vaccines'.

Vaccine faceoff

Retweeting the video of Pfizer chief running away from a reporter's questions, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar slammed Congress for pushing the case of foreign vaccines.

"Just to remind all Indians, that Pfizer tried to bully Govt of India into accepting conditions of indemnity. And Cong trio of Rahul, Chidamabaram n Jairam Ramesh kept pushing the case of foreign vaccines during Covid," Chandrasekhar said.

In reply, Congress Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "This is total ******** Mr. Minister. Let not your ambition to climb the greasy pole make you more of a liar than you are."

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Pfizer chief Albert Bourla was confronted over its vaccine efficacy by a Rebel News reporter. However, Bourla repeatedly ignored the queries and stepped away, only to say, "Thank you very much" and "Have a nice day".