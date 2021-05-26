Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Works Against COVID's B.1.617 Strain, For 12+ Age Group & At 2-8°C

As India continues to ramp up indigenous production of anti-Coronavirus jabs, vaccine giant Pfizer recently offered their COVID-19 vaccine to India. Now, Pfizer has told Indian authorities that its jab has shown "high effectiveness" against the SARS-CoV-2 variant prevalent in India and on people of Indian ethnicity or nationality, while it is suitable for everyone aged 12 years or above and can be stored for a month at 2-8 degrees, sources said on Wednesday. The 2-8 degrees storage is a gamechanger as previously the vaccine was said to only be storable at a much lower temperature that's colder than most standard refrigerators and cold storage can provide.

Pfizer, which is ready to offer 5 crore doses to India between July and October this year and has sought certain relaxations including indemnification, has held a series of interactions with the Indian government authorities recently including one this week, during which it shared the most recent data points regarding efficacy trials and approvals for its vaccine in various countries and by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

"The current situation in India, and across the world, is not business as usual and we must not respond to it with processes as usual too," a source quoted Pfizer as having communicated to the Indian government reported by PTI.

Another source privy to the discussions said that following recent meetings between the Indian government and Pfizer's Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla, they have agreed to jointly work on three key issues to accelerate approval for the company's COVID-19 vaccine in India, namely procurement through a central government pathway; indemnity and liability; and the regulatory requirement for post-approval bridging studies.

Pfizer assures the government of its vaccine efficacy on COVID variants

As per the PTI report, Pfizer vaccine has undergone significant development over the last six months which includes improvement in storage conditions at 2-8 degrees for over one month (31 days) at the site of vaccination. "Recent data points confirm the high effectiveness of BNT612b2 2-dose regimen against SARS-CoV-2 variants, and among individuals of Indian ethnicity," Pfizer has said.

Providing data, it said UK's Public Health England (PHE) has reported high vaccine effectiveness (87.9 percent) against the B.1.617.2 variant, most reported in India, in an observational study (concluded on May 22, 2021). It further said 26 percent of study participants overall were of "Indian or British Indian" ethnicity, and also included Bangladeshi (1.4 percent), Pakistani (5.9 percent), and any other Asian background (5.7 percent), indicating that the observed vaccine effectiveness applies to these groups as well. Also, the data from Qatar's nationwide immunization program demonstrated high vaccine effectiveness - 89 percent against B.1.1.7 variant (first detected in the UK) and 75 percent against B.1.351 variant (first detected in South Africa).

It said 24 percent of study participants were of Indian nationality (more than 6,000), and others included Nepalese (6-12 percent), Bangladeshi (4-11 percent), Sri Lankan (3-4 percent), Pakistani (4-6 percent), indicating that the observed vaccine effectiveness applies to these groups as well.

Pfizer has urged the Government of India to rely upon WHO's testing pathways of reliance on testing certificates from country of origin instead of mandating local testing and batch release stating will also help fast track vaccine introduction and prevent vaccine wastage.

Pfizer suitable for children of 12 years and more

Pfizer has also shared the most recent data on BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine -- the phase 3 clinical trial showing vaccine efficacy six months after the second dose from the pivotal registration trial, as also for variants in vitro neutralization, clinically efficacy data, and real-world vaccine effectiveness against emerging variants of SARS-CoV-2. The data shared with Indian authorities also includes "real-world evidence of BNT162b2 vaccine effectiveness and safety from national immunization programs".

The shared data points include trials showing nearly 95 percent effectiveness against COVID-19, 100 percent efficacy against severe disease, and also 100 percent vaccine efficacy in 12-15-year-old adolescents.

Pfizer Offers 5cr COVID Vaccine doses To India With T&Cs

With states getting no response even after floating global tenders for COVID-19 vaccine procurement, top American pharma companies Pfizer and Moderna have offered their respective COVID-19 vaccines to India even as the country continues to ramp up indigenous production of anti-Coronavirus jabs. As per PTI sources, Pfizer is ready to offer 5 crore COVID-19 vaccine shots this year, however, it has set a pre-condition. Pfizer has sought significant regulatory relaxations in India including indemnification, sources say.

It is important to note that Pfizer had earlier withdrawn its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application in India after the Centre had sought additional information regarding its COVID-19 vaccine. However, with the Centre now enlisting all COVID-19 vaccines approved in the UK, USA, Japan, and by the WHO for a fast-track approval in India, the doors for Pfizer could be opened up soon. The Pfizer vaccine has shown the efficacy of 95% at preventing symptomatic COVID infection after two doses and appears to be equally protective across all age groups and against all variants of the virus so far.

